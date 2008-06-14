As the title says....boom!
One moment I had sound and life was normal - then I pressed the HDMI button to jump on the PS4, the systems swapped and when the PS4 screen was loading it was silent.
So I shut down the PS4 and pressed said button to go back to the PC and ..........nothing. It was the initial press of the HDMI button changing from PC to PS4 that did it....whatever 'it' is.
I've checked all sound buttons, run the HP Support thing, Googled and followed instructions...reset the PC which reloaded Windows (that might have been a sledgehammer to crack a nut), and still no sound. No sound indicators anywhere on this thing are showing as muted.
Interestingly, when I put it an headphone jack in the appropriate hole that doesn't work either, which gives me hope it's not a dead-speakers hardware issue. I've tried running videos, music and YT videos - all show the sound icon, but nuffing.
I've run Device Manager and selected the sound card and tried to update drivers but that said all good. I let HP Support reload the original driver and that said done.
I've run out of ideas
