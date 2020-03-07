2 days ago I had a forced installation of the new MS Edge browser. I was waiting to at some later date install it when i chose.
Friday morning it came through as a "update in process".
I do not like the way it seems to have removed several features. e.g. I do not want my favourites Folders (it could only list som4 in the toolbar. I looked for a way to hide them-zilch. I then tried Cut but that deleted the entire Folder. I have had to go to "import from Internet Explorer.
Selecting a Folder within Favourites is messy as it does not lock and also the "slide bar" to use to proceed down the Folder to the link one wants is no longer there . Often one selects an "early" link then has to use arrow keys to move down the folder and they often "stick".
Apart from doing an earlier period System Restore can one revert to the older version of Edge or can someone suggest some fixes for issues such as I have mentioned above? e.g Sort alphabetically.
Edge has been my preferred Browser v Chrome, Opera and Firefox (all of which I regularly also use)
I'm sure I shall find more issues
Thanks
