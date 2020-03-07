Results 1 to 3 of 3
    Neil F
    New Edge Browser -June Forced Update

    2 days ago I had a forced installation of the new MS Edge browser. I was waiting to at some later date install it when i chose.
    Friday morning it came through as a "update in process".

    I do not like the way it seems to have removed several features. e.g. I do not want my favourites Folders (it could only list som4 in the toolbar. I looked for a way to hide them-zilch. I then tried Cut but that deleted the entire Folder. I have had to go to "import from Internet Explorer.
    Selecting a Folder within Favourites is messy as it does not lock and also the "slide bar" to use to proceed down the Folder to the link one wants is no longer there . Often one selects an "early" link then has to use arrow keys to move down the folder and they often "stick".
    Apart from doing an earlier period System Restore can one revert to the older version of Edge or can someone suggest some fixes for issues such as I have mentioned above? e.g Sort alphabetically.
    Edge has been my preferred Browser v Chrome, Opera and Firefox (all of which I regularly also use)
    I'm sure I shall find more issues
    Thanks
    wainuitech
    Re: New Edge Browser -June Forced Update

    Can you post a Screen shot of what you are referring to relating to

    e.g. I do not want my favourites Folders (it could only list som4 in the toolbar. I looked for a way to hide them-zilch.
    The other requests -- Sort alphabetically -- Simple instructions -- https://support.microsoft.com/en-nz/...nize-favorites

    The "slide bar" is replaced with up /down arrows

    If you dont want the new version simply go into Settings - Apps - Select Edge and uninstall. BUT make sure you back up any fav's first and it will also remove the Edge icon on the desktop, it still will be in the programs list from Start so you can put the icon back if you wish.
    Update / Upgrades = Replace old bugs with new ones.
    wainuitech
    Re: New Edge Browser -June Forced Update

    If you are referring to the Fav's along the horizontal opening page - Simple setting - Top Right is a cog, along with various options:

    Update / Upgrades = Replace old bugs with new ones.
