Hi. I have a problem that has occured 3 times in past 24 hours. Monitor screen goes dark blue, its LED turns orange from white and on screen displays wording "HDMI no signal"
First instance was yesterday at about this time (4pm). There is a loud humming/buzzing sound that could be coming from the Logitech Powered sound system speakers, or the Monitors inbuilt speakers.
I had returned to computer and clicked to play a video from a CNN News Report about the attack by American Riot Police and Military Police at Lafeyete Square in New York. The video started to play and within 5 seconds the image disappeared, buzzing noise started, monitor Power LED was orange.
Checked Power and HDMI cables were securely connected to monitor and that the HDMI Cable was securely connected to the Asus Prime B450M-A HDMI Socket.
Pushed the Power button on the Asus Monitor, LED turned white, "HDMI no Signal" appeared onscreen.
Ctrl+Alt+Del opened Task Manager onscreen.Processes and Performance seemed to be all ok. Resource Monitor seemed to be ok, from what little I know of its use but I couldn't see any obvious issues.
Closed Task Manager.
Somehow, onscreen I was presented with my Wallpaper and log in screen. Entered the PIN and had usable Desktop. Opened Edge Browser, clicked to Restore pages that were closed unexpectedly. Went to my FB Page and all was fine for a short time then everything went haywire again. Buzzing, HDMI No Signal, orange monitor LED.
No amount of cable checking, Monitor Power button pushing or attempting to he Task Manager back onscreen bought any joy and the only option I had was to hold down the computer Power button and Cold kill the computer.
I had been using the AMD Ryzen 5 2400G APU. Wondering if issue is CPU or APU related. I have an AMD Radeon Sapphire Nitro+ RX580 GPU but that I have not had connected into the computer and used for a couple of months. I considered connecting it but didn't. I wanted to see if I could get the Rig up and running as it was earlier.
Powered up the computer again, it opened into the Log in screen and then into Desktop but I noticed it was slow to get all Icons in Task Bar visible. Usually I can power on the computer and in 5 seconds I am able to Log in and have a usable Desktop within 8 seconds.
Approx. an hour after restarting the computer I was thrown to a repeat performance of the HDMI no Signal and buzzing sounds.
Powered off the computer, gave it a minute then powered it on again. That would have been about 7pm last night and it ran without any issues until I got home from town at 4pm, computer was left running when I went out at 2pm. I clicked on a new FB News Video from "What Now" and the same issues started again.
I Powered off the Computer, connected the AMD Radeon RX580 GPU, connected the monitors HDMI cable into one of he 2 HDMI Ports of the RX580 GPU, Powered up the computer and have had it running without issues for the past hour and a quarter.
I will leave things as they are at present to see if I get a repeat of issues using the RX580 GPU and not the Vega Graphics of the Ryzen 5 2400G.
Hmmmmmmmmmm.....Vega Graphics developing an intermittent fault? Drivers gone bad and need to be uninstalled-reinstalled??
Will see what happens in the next 16 hours. My computer runs 24/7
Ohhhh by the by..... 3 days ago I swapped out the HDMI cable to my monitor from the Asus Motherboard HDMI Port and connected the HDMI from my TV to the Asus HDMI Port, and it said on tele screen "HDMI No Signal" Just thought I would add that piece of info. That was with the Ryzen 5 2400G supplying the video signal.
Cheers
Win10 Pro X64 v 2004_Build 19041.264, Ryzen 5 2400G APU, Azus Prime B450M-A, 16GB G Skill FlareX DDR4 @2400MHz, Intel SSDPEKNW512G8, Corsair HX750 PSU, Asus VP248 LCD 75Hz Monitor, AMD Radeon Sapphire Nitro+ RA580 8GB.
afterthought: I will go into Event Viewer and see if some helpful info can be gotten from its records.
