Hi all,
I need some help please to help troubleshoot an ongoing problem I've had for a long time.
The problem: Every so often, seemingly at random, my display goes black/standby. There is no BSOD error message or anything like that, I will be doing whatever task I am doing, then all of a sudden usually without warning the monitor goes blank. (Same as what you would see if the monitor was still on after you shut the system down). The monitor status light, which is blue when on/working normally, changed to orange (standby). This might go weeks without happening, or somethimes a few days apart.
It seems to me that the monitor has lost it's signal from the PC. No mouse or keyboard activity can solve it, so the only way to solve it is to force a reboot each time.
I am pretty sure the PC has not frozen, as I can still see the hard drive light come on and off. So I think the PC itself is still functioning, the problem seems to be with the display / graphics card. I am sure it's not the monitor, as I had to replace my monitor last year and it would do this with my old monitor also.
I'm not doing anything demanding usually when this happens. The most recent occasion, I just had Firefox, Outlook and a Music Player open only so it should not be a load issue on either CPU, RAM, or heating.
ONe thing I also tried... I used VNC (it's like TeamViewer) to remote into it, from my phone. I thought if it's only a display issue, then this should still work, which at least will let me do a regular shutdown/reboot. But I am also unable to connect using VNC, or any other remote software in this situation. Even though normally, I can.
I have already tried doing a full clean uninstall/ reinstall of my graphic drivers, and that has not solved the problem.
I've also tried changing the power settings to the graphics card (3D settings is the only place I see this setting) between optimal power / adaptive / prefer meximum performance, that seems to make no difference either. (maybe there's some other setting elsewhere)?
I assume this is either a driver issue (but seems unlikely after having this happen with so many different driver versions, and after doing the clean uninstall), or maybe it could be a physical hardware problem with the graphics card? Is it possible to troubleshoot more to isolote and confirm this?
Windows Reliability Monitor doesn;t show anything except that Windows was not propery shut down (caused my me having to force reboot via power button)
Bios etc is also up to date.
I don't know how to find or interpret the WIndows Event Viewer logs or even where to look.
Help please!
My specs:
Win 10 Home, kept updated with Windows updates
MB: Asus Maximus VIII Hero
i7-6700K
RAM: 16GB
GPU: GeForce GTX 970 (connected to monitor using DisplayPort)
PSU: Corsair AX 860
