I wanted to to ensure Google bots crawled my wife's new website.
So I surfed to https://search.google.com/search-console/about
I used "URL prefix" option
I downloaded the html file - this just had one line in.
The instructions say "upload to her google sites webpage. (See attachment)
Does that mean...
1) Type the the contents of the downloaded html file on the bottom of the home page?
2) Copy the html file to the directory? (And if this, how do I upload a webpage when I am using google-sites?Obviously can't use FileZilla!)
I'm obviously missing something simple here! Maybe Google's Search-console isn't what I need?
Thanks in advance.
W10
FF & Chrome
Web page created in google-sites
