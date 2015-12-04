Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Filthy Water

  Today, 06:51 PM
    piroska
    Default Filthy Water

    https://nzic.org.nz/app/uploads/2017/10/13B.pdf

    This shows all the steps Aucklands Watercare does.
    It had lovely water. Ph neutral too.

    Down here we have brown water and sometimes, like last night, the colour of coffee.......and hard water....you get spots on glass, and particles in the kettle as it destroys the inside of the kettle.

    So today, as council always just say oh we'll flush your pipes...we installed a filter.
    Whole house was a bit more than I could afford, and also the hassle factor of installing one, anyway I don't drink the laundry or bathroom, so we settled for kitchen only.

    $207.
    A Puremix X7 in case anyone wants to know.


    Here's some exciting pics of our water:
    https://www.tvnz.co.nz/one-news/new-...anganese-level

    https://www.nzherald.co.nz/nz/news/a...ectid=12202937

    Ewww...
  Today, 07:38 PM
    Jen
    Default Re: Filthy Water

    Did they say how often will you go through the filters with that amount of sediment in the water? Pretty grotty looking water.
