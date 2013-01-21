Thread: Political Rant

Results 1 to 2 of 2

Political Rant

    piroska
    Political Rant

    https://www.stuff.co.nz/entertainmen...vid19-hot-zone

    Guests stunned to find they are staying alongside Avatar crew direct from Covid-19 hot zone
    When asked if others staying at the hotel should have been warned of the group's visit, the ministry said: "No members of the public are staying in the hotel where managed isolation guests are staying." er.... staying, perhaps not, walking past them? Yes.

    Yet this is not allowed:

    https://www.rnz.co.nz/news/covid-19/...bs-aimex-warns

    Banning overseas vessels from entering Nelson's port is costing jobs and millions of dollars in work, the head of a marine engineering firm says.

    And:
    https://www.stuff.co.nz/national/pol...my-above-water

    Yet they have taken away the year after year after year supply contract to HNZ from a local manufacturer and given it to China. This year. In the middle of lockdown.

    What jerks.
    Ex-pctek
    R2x1
    Re: Political Rant

    if you're expecting common sense from entrenched civil servants, your reality gland is in urgent need of therapy. Politicians are merely unsecured short-term civil servants.
    How the description "civil servants" ever came to be applied to a coven of beings never noted for Civility or a shred of Service once they've been indoctrinated into the upper echelons of "Dismissal with a sneer" performance whenever they encounter one of those that pay them remains one of the mysteries of the English language.
    Entropy is not what
    it used to be.

