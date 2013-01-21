Thread: Political Rant

https://www.stuff.co.nz/entertainmen...vid19-hot-zone
Guests stunned to find they are staying alongside Avatar crew direct from Covid-19 hot zone
When asked if others staying at the hotel should have been warned of the group's visit, the ministry said: "No members of the public are staying in the hotel where managed isolation guests are staying." er.... staying, perhaps not, walking past them? Yes.
Yet this is not allowed:
Banning overseas vessels from entering Nelson's port is costing jobs and millions of dollars in work, the head of a marine engineering firm says.
And:
Yet they have taken away the year after year after year supply contract to HNZ from a local manufacturer and given it to China. This year. In the middle of lockdown.
What jerks.
