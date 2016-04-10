Results 1 to 2 of 2
  1. Today, 01:41 PM #1
    Roscoe
    Roscoe is online now
    Sowndz Grate Roscoe's Avatar
    Join Date
    Oct 2005
    Posts
    2,890

    Default Where do they get these silly ideas from?

    We have a calendar from our grandson's primary school that has all the days of the week and months of the year in maori. It seems as though they think (and are teaching the children) that the maoris had days, weeks and months all named long before Captain Cook arrived. Astonishingly their days weeks and months were exactly the same as the Europeans but with moari names.

    Obviously they didn't, someone just made up those so called maori words. Why is it necessary to have the days and months in made up maori names? Where do they get these silly ideas from?
    It is better to wear out than to rust out.
    - Richard Chamberlain, Tour of the Hebrides

    Us husbands are a sorry lot.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 02:46 PM #2
    1101
    1101 is online now
    Senior Member 1101's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jan 2008
    Posts
    6,578

    Default Re: Where do they get these silly ideas from?

    Quote Originally Posted by Roscoe View Post
    Where do they get these silly ideas from?
    It gets sillier
    Originally, Maori words for the weekdays were bastardized versions of the Eng words of the days . Just as our Eng words for the days are bastardized from other languages

    Nope, that wasnt good enough. So they ( Māori Language Commission) came up with new 100% Maori names , based on the planet the day was associated with .

    At least English Language happily accepts words from other languages . Why re-invent the wheel when a word is commonly in use .

    https://www.maori.cl/Language/Days.htm
    "The days of the week in Māori above are now the traditional / official names used (and promoted) by the Māori Language Commission. At the time of the first missionaries in New Zealand, Māori used transliterations of the English names for the days of the week"
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. The guy in the silly hat is a ... yes, really!
    By WalOne in forum PC World Chat
    Replies: 1
    Last Post: 10-04-2016, 09:15 AM
  2. pc doing silly things
    By shione83 in forum PressF1
    Replies: 7
    Last Post: 20-10-2008, 04:14 PM
  3. I Think This Is Getting Silly Now.....
    By SurferJoe46 in forum PC World Chat
    Replies: 8
    Last Post: 18-05-2007, 03:33 PM
  4. When Silly Putty Goes Bad.....
    By SurferJoe46 in forum PC World Chat
    Replies: 1
    Last Post: 28-01-2006, 02:03 PM
  5. Off Topic: Silly silly mailpeople...
    By Growly in forum PressF1
    Replies: 67
    Last Post: 22-06-2004, 03:15 PM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules

Reviews
Resources