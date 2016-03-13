Results 1 to 3 of 3
    Digby
    Re-doing my small home network.

    Hello
    Just a quick bit of advice please.
    I have a small home network that has been going well for two years.
    UFB broadband
    From the ONT
    Via Cat 5 cable to a 4 port wireless router
    From the router 2 cat 5 cables to two desktop pcs along the carpet.

    I want to improve it by upgrading to cat6 cable and running the wires up into the attic and installing ethernet plugs on the walls in 2 rooms.
    This would entail putting the router in the garage.

    Is this OK, or would I be better to buy a 4 or 6 port switch.
    And if so which comes first from the ONT, the router or the switch.

    And if the router is in the garage, would I need to run a cable from the switch (or my present router) to a new router in the lounge to enable mobile phone use

    I like to keep things as simple as possible.
    Any suggestions gratefully accepted.
    So what colour is your Adkaf?
    Have you joined Proud to Be Kiwi yet?
    piroska
    Re: Re-doing my small home network.

    You don't need a switch.

    You have ONT--->Router---->devices. You don't add anything else in between.

    You can't have 2 routers anyway.
    So long as the ONT isn't too far, the router could go elsewhere (via cable). But really I'd leave ONT and router where they are. Moving router is unnecessary and awkward.

    Run short cables to wall jacks from router. Then wire back from wall jacks through house to your devices, to wall jacks there....
    Then short cables from wall jacks to device.
    That's the normal way it's done, I did heaps of it at the Uni when I worked there.
    wainuitech
    Re: Re-doing my small home network.

    ONT- Router - Switches, You only have 1 router unless you want run different subnets. The existing router can be used as a Access Point for wireless, but you may be better off ( if you are running cables) to install a actual access point on the ceiling.

    I Use and have installed several of these -- https://www.tp-link.com/en/business-...unt-ap/eap110/ as well as https://www.tp-link.com/en/business-...unt-ap/eap225/ They are POE so no power sockets required only run 1 cable.

    For home use, its questionable if you'll see the difference between cat 5 and Cat6.
