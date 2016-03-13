Hello
Just a quick bit of advice please.
I have a small home network that has been going well for two years.
UFB broadband
From the ONT
Via Cat 5 cable to a 4 port wireless router
From the router 2 cat 5 cables to two desktop pcs along the carpet.
I want to improve it by upgrading to cat6 cable and running the wires up into the attic and installing ethernet plugs on the walls in 2 rooms.
This would entail putting the router in the garage.
Is this OK, or would I be better to buy a 4 or 6 port switch.
And if so which comes first from the ONT, the router or the switch.
And if the router is in the garage, would I need to run a cable from the switch (or my present router) to a new router in the lounge to enable mobile phone use
I like to keep things as simple as possible.
Any suggestions gratefully accepted.
Bookmarks