I have 2 email accounts, Snap, which is seldom used, mainly because of its pathetically small inbox, and a gmail one which gets the vast majority of the traffic. For a few weeks now, maybe since a Win10 update, I frequently get a message saying: "Your snap account settings are out of date". I rang Snap, and was told that they didn't cause it, but gave me the following information by text:
Incoming POP3 Server address: pop.snap.net.nz
Incoming IMAP Server address: imap.snap.net.nz
Incoming POP3 Port: 995
Incoming IMAP Port: 143
Outgoing Server address: smtp.snap.net.nz
Outgoing Server Port: 587 (Apple devices)
465 (all other devices)
I have checked and where necessary corrected the server addresses, but don't know how to set the ports. Can anyone help?
