    Statue of limitations ... the 2008 Russki monument that good taste ignored

    A The Chase blooper programme last night prompted me to research a 2008 erection (pun intentional) of a Russian salute to the enema, a procedure that according to the LATimes that "many people would rather not think about, [was unveiled] at a spa in the southern Russian city of Zheleznovodsk.

    The bronze syringe bulb, which weighs 800 pounds and is held by three angels, was unveiled at the Mashuk-Akva Term spa.

    The spa's director said "There is no kitsch or obscenity, it is a successful work of art". Alexander Kharchenko told The Associated Press, "an enema is almost a symbol of our region.""

    One of The Chase' contestants had the last word ... he told us the monument had at its base a plaque inscribed, "Enema of the State"

    Click image for larger version.

    I have very high hopes that seriousness is a reversible condition.

    Dr Lester Levy

    I've studied deeply in the philosophies and religions, but cheerfulness kept breaking through.

    Leonard Cohen
