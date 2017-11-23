A The Chase blooper programme last night prompted me to research a 2008 erection (pun intentional) of a Russian salute to the enema, a procedure that according to the LATimes that "many people would rather not think about, [was unveiled] at a spa in the southern Russian city of Zheleznovodsk.
The bronze syringe bulb, which weighs 800 pounds and is held by three angels, was unveiled at the Mashuk-Akva Term spa.
The spa's director said "There is no kitsch or obscenity, it is a successful work of art". Alexander Kharchenko told The Associated Press, "an enema is almost a symbol of our region.""
One of The Chase' contestants had the last word ... he told us the monument had at its base a plaque inscribed, "Enema of the State"
