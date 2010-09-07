You're not going to believe this by my main PC decided to bluescreen today when i turned it on. It was working fine 2 days ago when i last used it. ( I had been having issues with it not recognising my 6TB external i posted about earlier).
But turning it today gave me the following error messages.
"Your PC couldn't start properly.
A required device isnt connected or can't be accessed.
Error code:0xc0000225"
Stop code: CRITICAL SERVICE FAILED also appeared.
and Stop code: 0xc000021a
Trying to go through safe mode with networking gave the same errors.
Not sure what's happened here, but i'll be reinstall Windows on a new SSD when it arrives next week.
Thoughts?
