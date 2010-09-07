Results 1 to 4 of 4
    Angry PC now BSOD's when turning it on

    You're not going to believe this by my main PC decided to bluescreen today when i turned it on. It was working fine 2 days ago when i last used it. ( I had been having issues with it not recognising my 6TB external i posted about earlier).

    But turning it today gave me the following error messages.

    "Your PC couldn't start properly.
    A required device isnt connected or can't be accessed.
    Error code:0xc0000225"

    Stop code: CRITICAL SERVICE FAILED also appeared.

    and Stop code: 0xc000021a


    Trying to go through safe mode with networking gave the same errors.

    Not sure what's happened here, but i'll be reinstall Windows on a new SSD when it arrives next week.

    Thoughts?
    Default Re: PC now BSOD's when turning it on

    The 6TB isn't attached to the PC when you turn on is it? If so, detached the 6TB as it might be faulty.
    Default Re: PC now BSOD's when turning it on

    Somethings screwed up in the system Files ( happens to all of us sometimes)

    Since it wont boot into safe mode suggest you try this -- try starting again, it should allow you to go into recovery mode, this is a separate partition on the drive to the actual OS, work through trouble shooting till you find the option to use system restore, restore it back to the previous Auto Restore creation point. If recovery dodnt work as well, then boot from either a DVD or USB with Windows on, and do the same thing.

    If theres no restore points you can try in recovery mode to run from command prompt sfc /scannow and dism /online /cleanup-image /restorehealth or the good ol chkdsk c: /f
    Default Re: PC now BSOD's when turning it on

    Quote Originally Posted by wainuitech View Post
    Somethings screwed up in the system Files ( happens to all of us sometimes)

    Since it wont boot into safe mode suggest you try this -- try starting again, it should allow you to go into recovery mode, this is a separate partition on the drive to the actual OS, work through trouble shooting till you find the option to use system restore, restore it back to the previous Auto Restore creation point. If recovery dodnt work as well, then boot from either a DVD or USB with Windows on, and do the same thing.

    If theres no restore points you can try in recovery mode to run from command prompt sfc /scannow and dism /online /cleanup-image /restorehealth or the good ol chkdsk c: /f
    i'll give that a go tomorrow. i did create a bootable Windows 10 usb by chance a few weeks a go, so i might need to use that.
Reviews
Resources