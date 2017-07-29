We have a motorhome that can be parked up for a month before going out on the road. We have a battery monitor and find it necessary to charge the battery every so often when the charge drops below 12v.
What I am wondering is why should we have to charge the battery? Why does the battery discharge? It's not as though the battery is old - we just recently had a new one installed.
We have had our motorhome for about eight years and charging the battery every so often has always been necessary right from the beginning.
There is nothing on standby and the only thing we can see that is using power is the mileage display and that must be almost nothing. So where does the electricity go?
