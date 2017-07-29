Results 1 to 3 of 3
    Roscoe
    Where does the electricity go?

    We have a motorhome that can be parked up for a month before going out on the road. We have a battery monitor and find it necessary to charge the battery every so often when the charge drops below 12v.

    What I am wondering is why should we have to charge the battery? Why does the battery discharge? It's not as though the battery is old - we just recently had a new one installed.

    We have had our motorhome for about eight years and charging the battery every so often has always been necessary right from the beginning.

    There is nothing on standby and the only thing we can see that is using power is the mileage display and that must be almost nothing. So where does the electricity go?
    1101
    Re: Where does the electricity go?

    batteries self discharge . It happens. Could be worse with a crappy battery, even if new
    More likely something is draining the batt. You'll need to track down what .

    Whats the voltage after fully charged
    How long below it goes below 12v
    Did you check with a good multimeter on the batt itself ?
    With the current draw when everything is off ?

    1 or 2 batt's in the motorhome ?
    R2x1
    Re: Where does the electricity go?

    The memory in the radio uses power ~ only a little, but always on, battery monitor likewise; any alarm fitted, varies between brands, but surprisingly hungry on cheap alarm systems, clock- just a trifle but eternal, the vehicle computer(s), and always the primitive old battery does a pretty good job at self-discharge(regardless of any connected loads). A month is not too bad, lots of cars won't manage that long. A small solar panel takes care of it, if it is chosen with sizing as a prime concern it wont need a regulator as the panel can't supply more than the battery can happily and harmlessly dissipate once it is fully charged. Economy solar panels may require an isolation diode to prevent it discharging the battery while the sun is on sabbatical.
