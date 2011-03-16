Results 1 to 2 of 2
    Default Windows10 version 2004 update

    Win10 version 2004 update

    Its a coming
    Dont be in a mad rush to install it , its of course got some bugs that need to be sorted out

    https://www.zdnet.com/article/window...ays-microsoft/

    https://www.techradar.com/nz/news/mi...ad-of-problems

    "Microsoft is also blocking the Windows 10 2004 update for PCs with Intel integrated graphics processing units"
    Integrated Intel graphics eh. Not many of those around

    "Microsoft's own Surface Pro 7 and Surface Laptop 3 could be seeing errors and unexpected shutdowns after installing Windows 2004 due to an issue with the Always On, Always Connected feature"
    Not even tested on MS's own laptops . Thats a good sign . Our faith in MS getting the basics right is 100%

    Issues with OLD (4years) version of NVidia drivers .... OK,fair enough, MS cant be expected to test every version of every driver .

    Im guessing the biggest issue will be the size of that update & people with slow ADSL internet .
    Why the need for 2-3Gb size updates ? The majority of people (non techies) dont want or need these huge updates on what were 100% functioning PC's .
    Default Re: Windows10 version 2004 update

    I'll wait a couple of weeks for the bugs to get fixed before I install it on my wife's laptop.
    Paul W
    Taco Bell is not a Mexican telephone company
