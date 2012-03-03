Three contractors are bidding to fix a broken fence at the Beehive. One is from Wellington, another is from Dunedin, and the third is from Hamilton.
All three go with a Beehive official to examine the fence. The Hamilton contractor takes out a tape measure and does some measuring, then works some figures with a pencil. Well, he says, I figure the job will run about $900: $400 for materials, $400 for my crew and $100 profit for me.
The Dunedin contractor also does some measuring and figuring, then says, I can do this job for $700: $300 for materials, $300 for my crew and $100 profit for me.
The Wellington contractor doesnt measure or figure, but leans over to the Beehive official and whispers, $2,700.
The official, incredulous, says, You didnt even measure like the other guys! How did you come up with such a high figure? The Wellington contractor whispers back, $1000 for me, $1000 for you, and we hire the guy from Dunedin to fix the fence.
Done! replies the government official.
