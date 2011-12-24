Results 1 to 7 of 7
    Default Gmail Sign-in failed notification

    I think my gmail has been compromised, so I changed my sign-in password.

    Everything seems to be in order. Only one little annoyance:

    I got this every morning: " xxxx@gmail.com sign-in failed" notification on my Android phone.

    I got no problem in signing in to my gmail account, receive/send all OK.

    Am I right to say that someone it trying to sign-in to my gmail but failed? Meaning that my change of password is working!

    Is there a way to find out and stop the annoying notification everyday?

    Cheers
    Default Re: Gmail Sign-in failed notification

    When you change the password on your gmail, you then have to go through EVERY device that uses the gmail address, computer, phone, Tablet, kitchen sink and change the device to the new password.

    While the email may be working on the phone, the actual account on the phone may have not been changed. You can have different gmail accounts on your phone, for example the actual Account on Mine is different to the gmail account (also on the phone) that monitors my Security cam notifications.
    Default Re: Gmail Sign-in failed notification

    I changed the password from my PC's web gmail sign in. It works OK from my PC.

    I also replaced my phone's gmail sign-in with the new password. They all work OK.

    I only access my gmail from the above 2 devices and they all work OK, no issues.
    Default Re: Gmail Sign-in failed notification

    I also replaced my phone's gmail sign-in with the new password. They all work OK.

    Did you change the actual phones google password, it can be different to the actual mail gmail, as I mentioned my phones google account is different to the actual phones gmail login.
    Default Re: Gmail Sign-in failed notification

    Don't know what you mean by 'actual phones google password'?

    Is it the lockscreen password?
    Default Re: Gmail Sign-in failed notification

    Nope not the lockscreen password.

    On My phone I have two google accounts (Your path may be different to mine) but mine I go Settings- users & Accounts In there are two google accounts, ones email ( for my Security cams- i'll make these names up) securitycams@gmail.com And the actual Phone account myphone@gmail.com. The Password for the phone is totally different to the email . So If I went online and changed the phone account password and didn't change it on the phone it would throw up the same error as you reported, YET the email ( cams) wouldn't be effected and still work fine.

    Just a suggestion -- Go into your accounts on the phone, assuming its the same email address as the computer gmail, change the password to match the new one. See what happens. Normally if someone is trying to "hack" into your account you'll get a email saying something along the lines of "Your account may be compromised" The message on the phone saying "sign-in failed" means an incorrect password on the device.

    Lets say you have a new tablet ( or phone) and sign in with the same email address, entered in the new password - then you wouldn't get the error message on that device, yet the other devices would if the password wasn't changed to match.

    In a more simple way - If you log onto webmail ( lets say Xtra) online - change the password - if you didn't change the password on the email program on your computer you would would get the same error.
    Default Re: Gmail Sign-in failed notification

    I go to my phone's Setting, couldn't find any users & Accounts.

    Don't think I ever set up two gmail log-in settings.
