I think my gmail has been compromised, so I changed my sign-in password.
Everything seems to be in order. Only one little annoyance:
I got this every morning: " xxxx@gmail.com sign-in failed" notification on my Android phone.
I got no problem in signing in to my gmail account, receive/send all OK.
Am I right to say that someone it trying to sign-in to my gmail but failed? Meaning that my change of password is working!
Is there a way to find out and stop the annoying notification everyday?
Cheers
