Thread: Age is a *****

'Tis with great sadness I have to say that I sold all my DSLR gear and have to admit I shed a couple of tears as our local courier driver took it away to begin it's journey to it's new owners.
The reason for selling is one that each and every one of you will have eventually! As I have posted in the past, age and accidents are starting to take its toll on me........ So, it's gone! finish, the end
I still love my photography but as I think mobile phones are for phone calls I have ordered a Canon G1X Mk3. I had one of the first of these, the G1X Mk 1 in 2012. For all it's drawbacks it was a photographers camera and I loved it. The Mk3 looks like they have sorted some (maybe not all) of the Mk1 problems and have increased the sensor size to the 24MP APS-C. I am looking forward to it arriving. At least if I fall into the creek that I walk along with a mates dog, I won't be dragged to the depths by my bag of DSLR gear.
Please wish me well my friends.
Ken
