Results 1 to 5 of 5

Thread: Age is a *****

  1. Today, 09:53 AM #1
    kenj
    kenj is online now
    Retired old codger kenj's Avatar
    Join Date
    Nov 2006
    Location
    Nhapier
    Posts
    5,270

    Default Age is a *****

    'Tis with great sadness I have to say that I sold all my DSLR gear and have to admit I shed a couple of tears as our local courier driver took it away to begin it's journey to it's new owners.

    The reason for selling is one that each and every one of you will have eventually! As I have posted in the past, age and accidents are starting to take its toll on me........ So, it's gone! finish, the end

    I still love my photography but as I think mobile phones are for phone calls I have ordered a Canon G1X Mk3. I had one of the first of these, the G1X Mk 1 in 2012. For all it's drawbacks it was a photographers camera and I loved it. The Mk3 looks like they have sorted some (maybe not all) of the Mk1 problems and have increased the sensor size to the 24MP APS-C. I am looking forward to it arriving. At least if I fall into the creek that I walk along with a mates dog, I won't be dragged to the depths by my bag of DSLR gear.

    Please wish me well my friends.

    Ken
    Corgi Ben Kenobi.......Related by Corgi to the Queen
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 10:21 AM #2
    Bryan
    Bryan is online now
    Older by the minute
    Join Date
    Dec 2004
    Location
    Whitford
    Posts
    1,604

    Default Re: Age is a *****

    Well done Ken. We oldies have to slow down as we get older. I do wish you well - stay safe and don't photograph any birds that might object!
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 10:54 AM #3
    Richard
    Richard is online now
    Remember Richard's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2004
    Location
    Whangarei
    Posts
    2,339

    Default Re: Age is a *****

    Did you sell your little stick with the phosphorus flash tray as well, and your black curtain thing?
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  5. Today, 11:01 AM #4
    kenj
    kenj is online now
    Retired old codger kenj's Avatar
    Join Date
    Nov 2006
    Location
    Nhapier
    Posts
    5,270

    Default Re: Age is a *****

    Yes, and all the pinhole cameras as well.

    Ken
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  6. Today, 11:39 AM #5
    John H
    John H is online now
    BOF
    Join Date
    Dec 2004
    Posts
    3,312

    Default Re: Age is a *****

    Well Ken, it comes to us all. To console yourself, think of Dr Ebenezer Teichelmann who used to carry those huge wooden cameras and glass plates all over the Southern Alps to take fabulous alpine and mountaineering photos that live on after him. And he was only a wee mon as well.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules

Reviews
Resources