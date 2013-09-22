Hi all,
I've just gone to check my power usage via Meridian Energy and see they have 'upgraded' their system. However, despite being with them for several years, I now don't seem to have access to any data (including invoices, power usage etc) earlier than the around the beginning of March?
Before I get stuck into them about what's going on, I wanted to check this wasn't just a problem with my particular account... anyone else using Meridian Energy who has noticed the same problem?? (I also don't have access to earlier data on their smartphone app)
