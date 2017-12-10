Thread: Herding Cats

My mum, not liking animals much at all, isn't pleased about the strays that come in and steal our cats food.
So I decided we have to catch them. (And do what? SPCA isn't interested)
We have cat trap ordered but couriers being slow lately....
There are 4 I know of:
Grey Fluffy girl, lives somewhere, just isn't fed well.
Grey tabby male, lives nowhere
Grey tabby male with no tail cause the MM lady said must have been a car (not likely) and oh well, her mate will put a band on it...so now he has no tail and they don't feed him, cause oh yes, they don't have a cat
Ginger male lives under their house or on our lawn
So last night we locked the cat door so they couldn't go out once they were in.
We caught grey small tabby male. Let him out.
Then I got up at 5 this morning, we'd caught ginger.
He ran around the house like a mad thing, with us in pursuit. Curtains shredded, things knocked off bench, panic pee on laundry floor etc.
What fun.
Then no tail grey tabby appeared.
The MM ladies told me he was in the car and accidentally lost up the farm somewhere. I knew that was bullshit, you don't not notice a cat in your car....but I did think she'd dumped him.
Not.
So I let him out, my god, not an ounce of fat on that thing, he was like a brick.
So finally ginger went in the computer room and we shut the door.
Went back in with my brother and eventually got him, he's now in a cat cage.
I listed on Trademe and a couple of people have expressed interest but.... it's dubious....
I'd say he's just scared, not wild.
But I'm not keen on letting him back out, so could be tricky.
