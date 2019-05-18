That should be Watts Clever - my typing is getting worse and worse. Why can't I change the thread title as original poster? That would be sooo useful.
Has anyone owned/used one of these? They are two part unit - one plugs into the wall with a device plugged into it and the other is a remote on/off switch. I've had one for years but it has started being temperamental. First it would switch on but not switch off, and now it switches on and then after a couple of secs switches itself off - a bit of a PITA.
I tried a new battery - made no difference.
The Watts Clever website doesn't list them any more so I'm guessing it has been discontinued.
Can anyone suggest a fix or a replacement?
TIA
