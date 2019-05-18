Results 1 to 5 of 5
  1. Today, 03:25 PM #1
    Tony
    Tony is online now
    Senior Moment Tony's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2004
    Location
    Waitakere City
    Posts
    4,206

    Default Watta Clever remote controlled mains switch

    That should be Watts Clever - my typing is getting worse and worse. Why can't I change the thread title as original poster? That would be sooo useful.


    Has anyone owned/used one of these? They are two part unit - one plugs into the wall with a device plugged into it and the other is a remote on/off switch. I've had one for years but it has started being temperamental. First it would switch on but not switch off, and now it switches on and then after a couple of secs switches itself off - a bit of a PITA.

    I tried a new battery - made no difference.

    The Watts Clever website doesn't list them any more so I'm guessing it has been discontinued.

    Can anyone suggest a fix or a replacement?

    TIA
    Last edited by Tony; Today at 03:30 PM.
    We are all but temporary files on the great HDD of life.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 04:12 PM #2
    kenj
    kenj is online now
    Retired old codger kenj's Avatar
    Join Date
    Nov 2006
    Location
    Nhapier
    Posts
    5,266

    Default Re: Watta Clever remote controlled mains switch

    Bought one last week to control a USB powered Bluetooth transmitter connected to my TV for my headphones.

    https://www.jaycar.co.nz/remote-cont...oller/p/MS6148

    Works beauty!!

    Ken
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 04:35 PM #3
    Tony
    Tony is online now
    Senior Moment Tony's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2004
    Location
    Waitakere City
    Posts
    4,206

    Default Re: Watta Clever remote controlled mains switch

    That's exactly the one I was looking at if I can't revive the one I have.
    We are all but temporary files on the great HDD of life.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  5. Today, 04:40 PM #4
    bonzo29
    bonzo29 is online now
    Senior Member
    Join Date
    Dec 2004
    Location
    nelson
    Posts
    405

    Default Re: Watta Clever remote controlled mains switch

    Jaycar have a similar device
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  6. Today, 04:51 PM #5
    Tony
    Tony is online now
    Senior Moment Tony's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2004
    Location
    Waitakere City
    Posts
    4,206

    Default Re: Watta Clever remote controlled mains switch

    Quote Originally Posted by bonzo29 View Post
    Jaycar have a similar device
    If you mean the one that kenj was citing - follow the link
    We are all but temporary files on the great HDD of life.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. your data, controlled by you
    By 1101 in forum PC World Chat
    Replies: 15
    Last Post: 18-05-2019, 09:11 PM
  2. Germany totally controlled by Russia  Trump
    By 1101 in forum PC World Chat
    Replies: 20
    Last Post: 16-07-2018, 03:59 PM
  3. Mattel Shows Mind-Controlled Game
    By SurferJoe46 in forum PC World Chat
    Replies: 9
    Last Post: 14-01-2009, 11:36 PM
  4. Question: Have anyone use those Copy Controlled Music CD
    By jackyht in forum PressF1
    Replies: 15
    Last Post: 26-06-2003, 06:10 PM
  5. Copy Controlled on the Music CD
    By jackyht in forum PressF1
    Replies: 1
    Last Post: 03-06-2003, 11:05 AM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules

Reviews
Resources