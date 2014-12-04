Results 1 to 3 of 3
  1. Today, 01:07 PM #1
    DanceMonkey
    DanceMonkey is online now
    Junior Member
    Join Date
    May 2020
    Posts
    1

    Default Introduction to myself

    Hello everyone,

    I'm new here. Would love to get to know some of you - some interesting topics on this forum.

    I will have my IELTS ( international English language test ) next month. Wish me good luck!

    DanceMonkey😃
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 01:44 PM #2
    piroska
    piroska is online now
    Senior Member piroska's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2017
    Location
    With Kim-Jong-Mum
    Posts
    2,219

    Default Re: Introduction to myself

    Good luck then......
    Ex-pctek
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 02:28 PM #3
    Lurking
    Lurking is online now
    Senior Member
    Join Date
    Dec 2004
    Location
    Christchurch
    Posts
    2,334

    Default Re: Introduction to myself

    Good luck to and I guess we will need to improve our p's and q's.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. Introduction
    By mahonealex018 in forum PC World Chat
    Replies: 11
    Last Post: 04-12-2014, 03:21 PM
  2. Introduction
    By whiteandnerdy in forum PC World Chat
    Replies: 12
    Last Post: 24-01-2014, 06:53 PM
  3. (off topic) Introduction
    By Earnie Moore in forum PressF1
    Replies: 4
    Last Post: 24-07-2004, 01:16 PM
  4. Introduction to Linux
    By Susan B in forum PressF1
    Replies: 3
    Last Post: 06-08-2003, 09:43 PM
  5. Introduction too Jetstart?
    By nomad in forum PressF1
    Replies: 11
    Last Post: 17-05-2003, 04:42 PM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules

Reviews
Resources