The power unit in my back up Dell Optiplex 960 has failed.It's model L255P 01.I have not been able to source one in ChCh and was wondering if anyone has a spare or can point me to a recycler that may assist.Cheers
See discussion:
https://www.dell.com/community/Optip...r/td-p/7432151
Pretty much doesn't matter unless the 24pin is mini, and even then you can use an adapter like these:
https://www.ebay.com/c/21021797731
Ex-pctek
