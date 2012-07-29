Results 1 to 2 of 2
    amyes5
    Dell Power Unit Wanted

    The power unit in my back up Dell Optiplex 960 has failed.It's model L255P 01.I have not been able to source one in ChCh and was wondering if anyone has a spare or can point me to a recycler that may assist.Cheers
    piroska
    Re: Dell Power Unit Wanted

    See discussion:

    https://www.dell.com/community/Optip...r/td-p/7432151

    Pretty much doesn't matter unless the 24pin is mini, and even then you can use an adapter like these:

    https://www.ebay.com/c/21021797731
    Ex-pctek
