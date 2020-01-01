Results 1 to 7 of 7

Thread: New TV

  Today, 10:50 AM #1
    Driftwood
    Default New TV

    Looking at getting a new smart tv.
    Got several on the short list.
    One in particular, but it's a hospitality model.
    Can't get my head round the difference.

    https://www.elive.co.nz/samsung-hj69...p?ref=pricespy

    Can anyone advise ?
  Today, 10:59 AM #2
    1101
    Default Re: New TV

    "One in particular, but it's a hospitality model."

    Intended use is wall mount in a Business lobby/reception to show company info etc
    May not have a tuner? , check the specs
  Today, 10:59 AM #3
    1101
    Default Re: New TV

    https://displaysolutions.samsung.com...splay/overview
  Today, 11:35 AM #4
    Driftwood
    Default Re: New TV

    Thanks.
    I've checked the specs of that model & it has everthing other similar tv's have.
    So can't see the difference between consumer & hospitality.
    I guess I'm asking, if I hang it on the wall in my lounge, will I notice any difference between that & a consumer version ?
  Today, 11:46 AM #5
    Bryan
    Older by the minute
    Default Re: New TV

    It would be helpful for you to be able to see several makes in a store somewhere. Some look good, others not quite so. Check what formats the TV accepts, ie .mp4, exfat etc (some don't). Sony seem to be OK.
  Today, 11:56 AM #6
    piroska
    Default Re: New TV

    Quote Originally Posted by Driftwood View Post
    So can't see the difference between consumer & hospitality.
    Price?
    And on their site they say:

    https://image-us.samsung.com/Samsung...mercialTVs.pdf
    Ex-pctek
  Today, 11:57 AM #7
    Driftwood
    Default Re: New TV

    I've just had a reply back from the retailer, advising it would not be suitable for my use.
    So I will continue my search.
    It would apear the current NZ tv stocks have been hit hard during the lockdown.
    Looking at 55'' 4K smart tv.
    Must have duel decoder for satelite.
