Thread: New TV

Looking at getting a new smart tv.
Got several on the short list.
One in particular, but it's a hospitality model.
Can't get my head round the difference.
https://www.elive.co.nz/samsung-hj69...p?ref=pricespy
Can anyone advise ?
"One in particular, but it's a hospitality model."
Intended use is wall mount in a Business lobby/reception to show company info etc
May not have a tuner? , check the specs
Thanks.
I've checked the specs of that model & it has everthing other similar tv's have.
So can't see the difference between consumer & hospitality.
I guess I'm asking, if I hang it on the wall in my lounge, will I notice any difference between that & a consumer version ?
It would be helpful for you to be able to see several makes in a store somewhere. Some look good, others not quite so. Check what formats the TV accepts, ie .mp4, exfat etc (some don't). Sony seem to be OK.
And on their site they say:
https://image-us.samsung.com/Samsung...mercialTVs.pdf
Ex-pctek
I've just had a reply back from the retailer, advising it would not be suitable for my use.
So I will continue my search.
It would apear the current NZ tv stocks have been hit hard during the lockdown.
Looking at 55'' 4K smart tv.
Must have duel decoder for satelite.
