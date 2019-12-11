Results 1 to 2 of 2
  Today, 08:50 AM #1
    lostsoul62
    Ryzen 3600x Case

    I'm putting in a MSI MPG X570 GAMING PLUS Motherboard and I can't figure out what would be the best Case for the Ryzen 3600x?
  Today, 09:37 AM #2
    Nick G
    Re: Ryzen 3600x Case

    Any full size ATX case that you like. Cases really don't matter as much as some people think.

    Having said that, finding one with decent cooling (so probably not 3 sided tempered glass) is always an advantage.
    If your budget is tight get a cheaper one. If money isn't so much an object, go wild and get whatever you like.
