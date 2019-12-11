I'm putting in a MSI MPG X570 GAMING PLUS Motherboard and I can't figure out what would be the best Case for the Ryzen 3600x?
Any full size ATX case that you like. Cases really don't matter as much as some people think.
Having said that, finding one with decent cooling (so probably not 3 sided tempered glass) is always an advantage.
If your budget is tight get a cheaper one. If money isn't so much an object, go wild and get whatever you like.
