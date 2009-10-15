Results 1 to 1 of 1

Thread: So excited!

  1. Today, 05:33 PM #1
    Misty
    Misty is online now
    Photographic enthusiast Misty's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2004
    Location
    Birkenhead, North Shore, AK (amongst the bush)
    Posts
    2,429

    Default So excited!

    Well, I was demanding so much of Affinity Photo in regards to Layers, Adjustments, masks, etc, etc, that my old desktop box really struggled. In fact it gave up a couple of times recently. So, we decided at the ripe old age of, almost 76, I would get a desktop with an Intel i7 9th Generation K  CPU - 8 cores and 8 threads. Also, 16 Gigs of DDR4 RAM. That should not hold me back! Love the box, of which there is a photo here. Must clean off those finger marks next thing. We had put it into a new position and handled it a lot in the process, as did our marvellous IT guy. So excited! 😀
    Attached Thumbnails Attached Thumbnails Click image for larger version.  Name: New desktop box 2.jpg  Views: 0  Size: 83.8 KB  ID: 10356  
    Affinity Photo 1.8 (marvellous)
    Lightroom 6
    Nik Collection
    Sumatra for PDF
    Speccy
    AZZ Cardfile
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. I don't what what I'm more excited about!
    By johcar in forum PC World Chat
    Replies: 12
    Last Post: 15-10-2009, 03:43 PM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules

Reviews
Resources