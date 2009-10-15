Thread: So excited!

Well, I was demanding so much of Affinity Photo in regards to Layers, Adjustments, masks, etc, etc, that my old desktop box really struggled. In fact it gave up a couple of times recently. So, we decided at the ripe old age of, almost 76, I would get a desktop with an Intel i7 9th Generation K CPU - 8 cores and 8 threads. Also, 16 Gigs of DDR4 RAM. That should not hold me back! Love the box, of which there is a photo here. Must clean off those finger marks next thing. We had put it into a new position and handled it a lot in the process, as did our marvellous IT guy. So excited! 😀
