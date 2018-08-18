Thread: Monitor

Results 1 to 2 of 2

  Today, 01:38 PM
    Pato
    Default Monitor

    What is a good brand of monitor to buy these days?. Any to avoid or are they all pretty reliable?.
  Today, 01:57 PM
    wainuitech
    Default Re: Monitor

    Depends on what you want to use it for, what size, and amount you want to spend, if its general purpose, I've been putting in AOC's for quite a while now, never had any problems and they are reasonably priced.

    My Own one is a AOC 27", frame-less, looks a LOT better without all the bezil taking up real-estate.

    My Sons got 2 x 24" Viewsonics - and the Picture is WOW Crystal clear

    https://www.viewsonic.com/us/vx2476-smhd.html


    Where as Mine is Similar ( frameless) But AOC 27"

    https://au.aoc.com/product_5416_I279..._AUSTRALIA.php

    They have a 24" as well.

    I put in the 24" AOC on Tuesday at my wifes work along with a new computer, The old HP LCD was sitting next to it, and the glare / Reflection from the Sun coming in and hitting the glass on the HP, it was basically impossible to look at the screen, where as the AOC , it was clear and no reflection at all. The frame-less made the old HP with its bezil look really
    Update / Upgrades = Replace old bugs with new ones.
