Thread: Monitor

What is a good brand of monitor to buy these days?. Any to avoid or are they all pretty reliable?.
What is a good brand of monitor to buy these days?. Any to avoid or are they all pretty reliable?.
Depends on what you want to use it for, what size, and amount you want to spend, if its general purpose, I've been putting in AOC's for quite a while now, never had any problems and they are reasonably priced.
My Own one is a AOC 27", frame-less, looks a LOT better without all the bezil taking up real-estate.
My Sons got 2 x 24" Viewsonics - and the Picture is WOW Crystal clear
https://www.viewsonic.com/us/vx2476-smhd.html
Where as Mine is Similar ( frameless) But AOC 27"
https://au.aoc.com/product_5416_I279..._AUSTRALIA.php
They have a 24" as well.
I put in the 24" AOC on Tuesday at my wifes work along with a new computer, The old HP LCD was sitting next to it, and the glare / Reflection from the Sun coming in and hitting the glass on the HP, it was basically impossible to look at the screen, where as the AOC , it was clear and no reflection at all. The frame-less made the old HP with its bezil look really
Last edited by wainuitech; Today at 02:02 PM.
Update / Upgrades = Replace old bugs with new ones.
Bookmarks