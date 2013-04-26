Results 1 to 2 of 2
    Default Room Temp Single Atom Transistors

    https://www.sciencedaily.com/release...0511092920.htm

    And:

    In 2012, Klimeck was part of an international team of researchers, including Purdue, the University of New South Wales, the University Melbourne, and the University of Sydney, who developed what was then considered the worlds smallest transistor using a single phosphorus atom. At that time, the single-atom transistor had to be kept in a state of extreme cold, or the equivalent of liquid nitrogen, at minus 391 degrees Fahrenheit (minus 196 degrees Celsius).

    At the time, Intels most advanced chip, called the Sandy Bridge, used a manufacturing process that placed 2.3 billion transistors 32 nanometers apart. The single phosphorus atom, however, was only 0.1 nanometers across.

    So....new chips, imagine how many you could fit....
    Ex-pctek
    Default Re: Room Temp Single Atom Transistors

    Wait until the new miniature version comes out. What will they wrap the little buggers in for shipping?
    Mr Moore (The other one) may have to codify a few changes to his law.

    Got to feel sorry for the staff members doing the stock-take.
    Entropy is not what
    it used to be.

