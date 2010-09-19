Results 1 to 3 of 3
  1. Today, 08:41 AM #1
    GameJunkie
    GameJunkie is online now
    Senior Member GameJunkie's Avatar
    Join Date
    Oct 2008
    Location
    64 Bitville
    Posts
    5,164
    Send a message via MSN to GameJunkie

    Exclamation External HDD issue

    Hi,

    So this morning after booting my main PC on and connecting my 4 external drives which store my media on them, one of the drives is not showing up correctly/at all, but it was connected and working just fine yesterday.

    The drive is a 6TB WD My Book that no longer shows in windows explorer.

    After turning on the power, the following messages appear:

    "You need to format the disk in drive G: before you can use it. Do you want to format it?"

    when i click cancel (because it holds a large portion of my media collection), it says "G:\ is not accessible. The volume does not contain a recognised file system. Please make sure that all required file system drivers are loaded and that the volume is not corrupted".

    I've tried connecting it to each of the front panel USB3 ports, but get the same messages.

    I did connect this drive to my Laptop running Linux (Pop! OS), and the drive shows up and I can play the media files just fine.

    My 3 other external drives show up just fine, however they are connected to the USB ports on the motherboard directly.

    I can try the 6TB on those ports, but what are my options here?

    Thanks.
    Speed has never killed anyone, suddenly becoming stationary... That's what gets you.


    JOIN THE FREE FORUMS!!!!!!
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 08:44 AM #2
    piroska
    piroska is online now
    Senior Member piroska's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2017
    Location
    With Kim-Jong-Mum
    Posts
    2,191

    Default Re: External HDD issue

    NEVER have backup drives permanently connected.
    For instance you get a power surge - it would take out the lot...or as has happened to a friend of mine, Windows had a hissy, she lost her install as well as the connected backup drive data...she wasn't able to retrieve it all either.

    Take the drive out of it's enclosure and connect it via sata to the motherboard (Don't need to actually install it physically. That will tell you if the drive itself is dead or if it's just the enclosure/usb.
    Ex-pctek
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 08:57 AM #3
    GameJunkie
    GameJunkie is online now
    Senior Member GameJunkie's Avatar
    Join Date
    Oct 2008
    Location
    64 Bitville
    Posts
    5,164
    Send a message via MSN to GameJunkie

    Default Re: External HDD issue

    Quote Originally Posted by piroska View Post
    NEVER have backup drives permanently connected.
    For instance you get a power surge - it would take out the lot...or as has happened to a friend of mine, Windows had a hissy, she lost her install as well as the connected backup drive data...she wasn't able to retrieve it all either.

    Take the drive out of it's enclosure and connect it via sata to the motherboard (Don't need to actually install it physically. That will tell you if the drive itself is dead or if it's just the enclosure/usb.
    The drive is always connected via USB but not left powered on when the PC is off.

    As i've said the drive shows up and i can play media when its connected to my laptop running linux.


    I've also just tried a USB port on the back of my PC, and the same error messages appear.

    I will attempt your solution when i can.

    Cheers.
    Speed has never killed anyone, suddenly becoming stationary... That's what gets you.


    JOIN THE FREE FORUMS!!!!!!
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. External HDD
    By phq in forum PressF1
    Replies: 3
    Last Post: 19-09-2010, 06:33 PM
  2. Add/Remove program issue (BIG issue)
    By HomerJayK in forum PressF1
    Replies: 12
    Last Post: 09-12-2008, 01:27 PM
  3. external HDD help.
    By calebcc in forum PressF1
    Replies: 5
    Last Post: 20-09-2008, 11:22 PM
  4. External HDD
    By gary67 in forum PressF1
    Replies: 4
    Last Post: 19-05-2008, 07:30 PM
  5. strange internet issue on new laptop, network issue?
    By motorbyclist in forum PressF1
    Replies: 30
    Last Post: 31-07-2006, 10:16 PM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules

Reviews
Resources