Hi,
So this morning after booting my main PC on and connecting my 4 external drives which store my media on them, one of the drives is not showing up correctly/at all, but it was connected and working just fine yesterday.
The drive is a 6TB WD My Book that no longer shows in windows explorer.
After turning on the power, the following messages appear:
"You need to format the disk in drive G: before you can use it. Do you want to format it?"
when i click cancel (because it holds a large portion of my media collection), it says "G:\ is not accessible. The volume does not contain a recognised file system. Please make sure that all required file system drivers are loaded and that the volume is not corrupted".
I've tried connecting it to each of the front panel USB3 ports, but get the same messages.
I did connect this drive to my Laptop running Linux (Pop! OS), and the drive shows up and I can play the media files just fine.
My 3 other external drives show up just fine, however they are connected to the USB ports on the motherboard directly.
I can try the 6TB on those ports, but what are my options here?
Thanks.
Bookmarks