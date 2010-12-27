I'm Win 10 (64) V`1909 -up to date.
I tried the YouTube , etc -with Paint -no luck extending the area to shift the second photo into space.
I then tried Paint 3D. More or less success and I can save it as a Paint 3D project.
BUT
When I reopen the project showing the combined picture and select Save as (defaults to jpg) nothing happens - I cannot find it in Explorer to locate where to place it. I want to be able to send the picture to someone else.
I must be missing a critical step.
Guidance please
