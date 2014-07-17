Results 1 to 4 of 4
  1. Today, 10:46 AM #1
    Zippity
    Zippity is offline
    Member Zippity's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2004
    Location
    Capital City
    Posts
    4,319

    Default Is this the end of 'free' press in NZ?

    https://www.nzherald.co.nz/business/...ectid=12330932
    I worked for everything I have. Most successful people have done the same thing.
    No, you aren't "entitled" to it. Too damn bad, Get it the way I did.
    WORK FOR IT.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 11:01 AM #2
    John H
    John H is offline
    BOF
    Join Date
    Dec 2004
    Posts
    3,310

    Default Re: Is this the end of 'free' press in NZ?

    Scary stuff (no pun intended). Actually I have noticed recently that there seems to be a different "flavour" to some of Stuff's reportage on NZ politics. It seems to be more in line with the NZ Herald right wing bulldust than it used to be. Maybe they are all aligning themselves with the Murdoch world view before the next takeover.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 11:25 AM #3
    piroska
    piroska is offline
    Senior Member piroska's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2017
    Location
    With Kim-Jong-Mum
    Posts
    2,183

    Default Re: Is this the end of 'free' press in NZ?

    Why not free?
    I read both the Herald and Stuff online. Got rid of Stuffs annoying "Become a supporter" popup too.
    Ex-pctek
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  5. Today, 02:45 PM #4
    1101
    1101 is online now
    Senior Member 1101's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jan 2008
    Posts
    6,533

    Default Re: Is this the end of 'free' press in NZ?

    There has never been 'free press'

    There were/are biased depending on owners & readership.
    Owners of the Press (newspapers & other media) do control whats published , and the slant it has.

    Newspapers in general are fast becoming unprofitable. Cant see how a merger is going to change that.
    Reporting now seems to be either sensationalizing stories to get more ~looks~ or parroting official statements.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. Free version of HFS+ for Windows 8/8.1 users is now available
    By Speedy Gonzales in forum PC World Chat
    Replies: 0
    Last Post: 17-07-2014, 08:43 PM
  2. FREE CRAP - 2x PCs free to a good home, must pick up from Wellington ~10mins from CBD
    By somebody in forum PC World Chat
    Replies: 12
    Last Post: 29-04-2012, 10:41 PM
  3. Looking for FREE hosting and FREE domain names
    By chameleon_coder in forum PressF1
    Replies: 2
    Last Post: 08-09-2004, 12:11 AM
  4. Press F 1 down?
    By Laura in forum PressF1
    Replies: 12
    Last Post: 09-02-2004, 05:27 PM
  5. Make Kazza ad-free and spyware-free
    By Razer in forum PressF1
    Replies: 1
    Last Post: 29-07-2002, 08:18 AM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules

Reviews
Resources