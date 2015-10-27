Thread: Little Richard

Another 50's musician dies
Tutti Frutti and "a-wop-bop-a-loo-mop-a-wop-bam-boom" - to you!
RIP Little Richard
Ken
Corgi Ben Kenobi.......Related by Corgi to the Queen
And Millie Small on 5th May (My boy Lollipop)
RIP Millie
It's strange to see a pantheon of stars from my youth and formative years who seemed as if they'd always been, and always would be around just winking out of this mortal coil, so to speak.
I think that means we are getting old too
Ken
Except Keef Richards.
Nice obit to Little Richard in one of the British news sites. Apparently someone once said to Little Richard that he was one of Mick Jaggers' heroes. "Of course, said Little Richard, 'where do you think he got the walk from?"
Why hadn't I made the connection before?
