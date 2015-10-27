Thread: Little Richard

Results 1 to 6 of 6

Little Richard

    kenj
    Little Richard

    Another 50's musician dies

    Tutti Frutti and "a-wop-bop-a-loo-mop-a-wop-bam-boom" - to you!

    RIP Little Richard

    Ken
    kenj
    Re: Little Richard

    And Millie Small on 5th May (My boy Lollipop)

    RIP Millie
    zqwerty
    Re: Little Richard

    It's strange to see a pantheon of stars from my youth and formative years who seemed as if they'd always been, and always would be around just winking out of this mortal coil, so to speak.
    kenj
    Re: Little Richard

    I think that means we are getting old too

    Ken
    allblack
    Re: Little Richard

    Except Keef Richards.
    John H
    Re: Little Richard

    Nice obit to Little Richard in one of the British news sites. Apparently someone once said to Little Richard that he was one of Mick Jaggers' heroes. "Of course, said Little Richard, 'where do you think he got the walk from?"

    Why hadn't I made the connection before?
