Invercargill, Southland
Wed 6 May, 6:22 pm
Part time, Permanent
Minimum wage.
Approx 4 -7 hrs a week.
No set hrs, just need you at the drop of a hat, when I ring you. Give you 30 minutes to get here.
Mostly after 4.45pm.
I haven't got time to do everything. Don't have enough hrs in the day.
Been going to bed at 10pm and getting up at 2am.
Ideal if you could do all of these, but I will see what you can do, or the caliber of candidates.
Don't want a thief. I know how to deal with a thief.
I have IRD tax to pay, need an Accountnant or an Accounting technician to do my ZERO.
Need someone who can cut cardboard boxes down to size with a box cutter knife, then use Cloth Duct Tape to re-join sides of box and parcel up item. You have to be good at this, as I am fussy about parcels. I will have a gripe if you don'ty do it right.
You need to have no slack in the parcel paper wrapping. Got to be tightly wrapped. No "butter fingers".
Take my vehicle and drive to shops after work to pick up items i need (replacement stock).
AND
use your vehicle, (or my scooter) to go to shops that close before I get home from work. to pick-up replacement stock item(s).
i will give you my eft-pos card and pin # to pay for items. Need to be honest as the day is long. No criminal convictions.
Someone to help me load trailer with firewood. Open farm gates for me, and Tapes.
Need you to be proficient at creating listings (of items to sell) on both TradeMe and ebay
This includes using my camera to take photo's.
Must be able to select category to sell item in, accurately describe it, and put postage in.
Also would help if you know how to do currency conversions for ebay.
Need to be able to deal with me, as I have very little patience. I am difficult to deal with in regards to running my business.
Business is getting bigger than 1 person can handle.
Equal opportunites employer.
