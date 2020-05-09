Results 1 to 10 of 10
    piroska
    Job Listed on Trademe

    Wrap up parcels. Pick things up. Create listings.
    Invercargill, Southland
    Wed 6 May, 6:22 pm
    Part time, Permanent
    Minimum wage.
    Approx 4 -7 hrs a week.
    No set hrs, just need you at the drop of a hat, when I ring you. Give you 30 minutes to get here.
    Mostly after 4.45pm.
    I haven't got time to do everything. Don't have enough hrs in the day.
    Been going to bed at 10pm and getting up at 2am.
    Ideal if you could do all of these, but I will see what you can do, or the caliber of candidates.

    Don't want a thief. I know how to deal with a thief.
    I have IRD tax to pay, need an Accountnant or an Accounting technician to do my ZERO.
    Need someone who can cut cardboard boxes down to size with a box cutter knife, then use Cloth Duct Tape to re-join sides of box and parcel up item. You have to be good at this, as I am fussy about parcels. I will have a gripe if you don'ty do it right.
    You need to have no slack in the parcel paper wrapping. Got to be tightly wrapped. No "butter fingers".

    Take my vehicle and drive to shops after work to pick up items i need (replacement stock).
    AND
    use your vehicle, (or my scooter) to go to shops that close before I get home from work. to pick-up replacement stock item(s).
    i will give you my eft-pos card and pin # to pay for items. Need to be honest as the day is long. No criminal convictions.
    Someone to help me load trailer with firewood. Open farm gates for me, and Tapes.
    Need you to be proficient at creating listings (of items to sell) on both TradeMe and ebay
    This includes using my camera to take photo's.
    Must be able to select category to sell item in, accurately describe it, and put postage in.
    Also would help if you know how to do currency conversions for ebay.
    Need to be able to deal with me, as I have very little patience. I am difficult to deal with in regards to running my business.
    Business is getting bigger than 1 person can handle.

    Equal opportunites employer.
    Ex-pctek
    decibel
    Old dick-head
    Re: Job Listed on Trademe

    This is the sort of job people had slaves for.
    prefect
    Soaring like a chicken prefect's Avatar
    Re: Job Listed on Trademe

    Spelled calibre wrong, so know I wouldn't work for someone like that.
    Its amazing how Potatoes give us chips,fries and Vodka.

    Get your s*** together every other vegetable.
    piroska
    Senior Member piroska's Avatar
    Re: Job Listed on Trademe

    "i will give you my eft-pos card and pin # to pay for items."
    Ex-pctek
    kenj
    Retired old codger kenj's Avatar
    Re: Job Listed on Trademe

    When I was working on trucks I was offered a job in a woman's lingerie shop.
    I was to be the person who had to estimate the customers size and bring our what was required. The name of the job was to be a diesel fitter.

    Ken
    tweak'e
    tweakedgeek tweak'e's Avatar
    Re: Job Listed on Trademe

    thats not a permanent job.
    its a court case waiting to happen.
    Tweak it till it breaks
    Bobh
    Senior Member Bobh's Avatar
    Re: Job Listed on Trademe

    Need to be able to deal with me, as I have very little patience. I am difficult to deal with in regards to running my business.
    Not my idea of a dream job; short infrequent hours, low wages and I suspect that you will be working for a grumpy old sod. Might be okay for a younger person looking for something to add to his/her resume.
    Windows 10 Home 64-bit, Intel Core i3 540 3.07GHz, 8 GB Dual-Channel DDR3, Gigabyte H55-USB3, Nvidia Geforce GTS 450, Hauppauge WinTV-HVR-3300
    piroska
    Senior Member piroska's Avatar
    Re: Job Listed on Trademe

    Quote Originally Posted by Bobh
    Might be okay for a younger person looking for something to add to his/her resume.
    Nah....scammers dream. Wait till you have his card and then............
    Ex-pctek
    R2x1
    Awaiting Enlightenment R2x1's Avatar
    Re: Job Listed on Trademe

    Whoops.
    Entropy is not what
    it used to be.

    R2x1
    Awaiting Enlightenment R2x1's Avatar
    Re: Job Listed on Trademe

    Quote Originally Posted by kenj
    When I was working on trucks I was offered a job in a woman's lingerie shop.
    I was to be the person who had to estimate the customers size and bring our what was required. The name of the job was to be a diesel fitter.

    Ken
    LOL
    Entropy is not what
    it used to be.

