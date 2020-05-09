Results 1 to 6 of 6
  1. 09-05-2020, 12:50 PM #1
    B.M.
    Wrinkly Member! B.M.'s Avatar
    Default Outstanding News

    With all the "Bad News" in circulation, I came across this bit of "Good News", and felt I should share it.

    Made my day.

    Click image for larger version.  Name: Staggering News.png  Views: 140  Size: 80.7 KB  ID: 10343
  3. 09-05-2020, 02:12 PM #2
    wainuitech
    Computer Technician wainuitech's Avatar
    Default Re: Outstanding News

    Hmmmmm think that may be taking the piss to a new Level

    ( think about that one )
  4. 09-05-2020, 02:14 PM #3
    WalOne
    Rocket Dog WalOne's Avatar
    Default Re: Outstanding News

    One assumes this was derived at by dreaming up a use for the liquid.

    Let's be thankful they didn't think of a use for using the by product from the old phrase "s**t a brick"

  5. 09-05-2020, 05:02 PM #4
    B.M.
    Wrinkly Member! B.M.'s Avatar
    Default Re: Outstanding News

    Quote Originally Posted by wainuitech View Post
    Hmmmmm think that may be taking the piss to a new Level

    ( think about that one )
    Now listen up young man, I am not taking the piss anywhere, let alone to the moon.

    If $$$$$$$$$ were to convince me otherwise, you would have to be there to sign for the delivery.

    Frankly, I can see this world shattering event turning to custard.
  6. 09-05-2020, 05:09 PM #5
    B.M.
    Wrinkly Member! B.M.'s Avatar
    Default Re: Outstanding News

    Quote Originally Posted by WalOne View Post
    One assumes this was derived at by dreaming up a use for the liquid.

    Let's be thankful they didn't think of a use for using the by product from the old phrase "s**t a brick"

    Ohhhhhh, so youve been reading the European Space Agencys mail Wal.

    What have they planned after that?
  7. Yesterday, 05:59 PM #6
    R2x1
    Awaiting Enlightenment R2x1's Avatar
    Default Re: Outstanding News

    Quote Originally Posted by B.M. View Post
    Ohhhhhh, so you’ve been reading the “European Space Agency’s” mail Wal.

    What have they planned after that?
    A new improved "Concorde Galactical" that can take off and land underwater, thereby taking advantage of the cheap land they will build their spaceport on. Fire risk should be reduced too.
