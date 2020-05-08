Suddenly my "Flash and Video Download" Firefox addon doesn't work on youTube videos?
Has anyone encountered this recently? Have youTube changed something? It worked perfectly previously. (NOTE: I have not done any W10 or FF updates since it last worked so it's not an update.)
I have tried it on several different random videos and it doesn't work on any. EG
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yRmNfjLgUYI
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rsv4drcgHys
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KzoicbXURPY
Thanks in advance.
Firefox 76.0 64bit
W10 64bit
Other FF Add-ons:
HTTPS everywhere
NoScript (disabled)
