  08-05-2020, 08:23 PM #1
    Billy
    youTube downloads stopped working

    Suddenly my "Flash and Video Download" Firefox addon doesn't work on youTube videos?

    Has anyone encountered this recently? Have youTube changed something? It worked perfectly previously. (NOTE: I have not done any W10 or FF updates since it last worked so it's not an update.)

    I have tried it on several different random videos and it doesn't work on any. EG
    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yRmNfjLgUYI
    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rsv4drcgHys
    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KzoicbXURPY

    Thanks in advance.

    Firefox 76.0 64bit
    W10 64bit
    Other FF Add-ons:
    HTTPS everywhere
    NoScript (disabled)
  08-05-2020, 11:12 PM #2
    bevy121
    Re: youTube downloads stopped working

    They work continually to break downloaders - you'll probably have to wait till the addon is updated again.

    Or try a different one

    It's an ongoing game of cat and mouse
  08-05-2020, 11:43 PM #3
    blanco
    Re: youTube downloads stopped working

    I use '4K VideoDownloader' and have not had any problems. Give it a try.
    You just copy the video URL then paste it into the downloader which saves
    it in a folder.There are quality settings etc in the preferences menu.
    https://www.4kdownload.com/howto/how...ideodownloader
  09-05-2020, 05:09 PM #4
    decibel
    Re: youTube downloads stopped working

    Quote Originally Posted by blanco View Post
    I use '4K VideoDownloader' and have not had any problems. Give it a try.
    You just copy the video URL then paste it into the downloader which saves
    it in a folder.There are quality settings etc in the preferences menu.
    https://www.4kdownload.com/howto/how...ideodownloader
    +1
