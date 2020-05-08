Hello,
Unusual request, but can you advise me on where I may find :
New or Refurbished, ASUS H87M-Pro Motherboard or similar, Socket Lga 1150, to suit Intel 4th Gen i7 CPU please?
Thank you
James
You'd be really lucky to get a new one unless someones got it laying about gathering dust.
You can get 2nd hand from Aliexpress.
https://www.aliexpress.com/wholesale...=ASUS+H87M-Pro
Update / Upgrades = Replace old bugs with new ones.
Thanks Wainui,
Yes I was actually hoping to find someone that had updated.
Would prefer to buy in NZ.
Seen this
https://www.trademe.co.nz/computers/...c099a5c319-004
Same as yours
Yes it is similar thanks.
A bit pricey for a 2nd hand Mobo but I will see what the seller says.
Thank you Lawrence
I wouldn't. Just buy a new motherboard. Doesn't have to be the expensive all features expensive one, a quality brand basic one will do. PLus the CPU and ram.
Whenever I have had to upgrade a board I have done this. Yes it is the major upgrade of your system but sticking another as old used board in, well I wouldn't.
It's like selling or dumping your old car and buying exactly the same thing, except even less reliable.
Some of the suppliers - and thus retailers - do bundle deals, which makes it cheaper.
Ask Wainuitech he could get you one.
Ex-pctek
I find second hand intel components too pricey compared to brand new AMD parts. For example I have a H270 motherboard with an i5 7400 on it and I'd love to find an i7 for it, but at the prices people ask I can buy a Ryzen 3 or 5 and a brand new motherboard and that's not even considering resale of my old parts. It might be more economical to sell off the CPU and RAM you have and start over new.
I honestly don't know why 4 core intel parts have held their value the way they have but I just don't think they are worth what everyone seems to think they are especially when you compare them to modern budget CPUs with the same core/thread count/
That said I have managed to find brand new old stock boards on trademe being sold off by retailers who have kept them as spares for warranty repairs etc, you'd be lucky to do that but it can be worth checking regularly for a while.
Ryzen 2700X, 16Gb DDR4RAM, 512GB M.2 NVME SSD, MSI GTX1070
Thank you Guys for the suggestions
