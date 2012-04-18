My HP one piece system,just over 12 months old, April was when it was made.
From time to time, on startup I get blank scren and 3 beeps followed by another 3 beps, but different tones.
Being talking to my computer guy, for a few months & when he rang to ask about it, last night, he said to remove ant external hard drives & HDMI cables & reboot.
Finally this time it happened when he was on the phone.
I put phone close it it and he yelled back, to remove power cable & hole power switch on for 10 seconds.
We then put power cable back & restarted.
Said now he's heard it will give it some thought & get back to be.
Warranty expired but he said as I told him about 2-3 month ago he will cover it.
Any one got and ideas what it might be?
Ian
Bookmarks