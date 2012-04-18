Results 1 to 3 of 3
    ianhnz
    Beeping on startup

    My HP one piece system,just over 12 months old, April was when it was made.
    From time to time, on startup I get blank scren and 3 beeps followed by another 3 beps, but different tones.
    Being talking to my computer guy, for a few months & when he rang to ask about it, last night, he said to remove ant external hard drives & HDMI cables & reboot.
    Finally this time it happened when he was on the phone.
    I put phone close it it and he yelled back, to remove power cable & hole power switch on for 10 seconds.
    We then put power cable back & restarted.
    Said now he's heard it will give it some thought & get back to be.
    Warranty expired but he said as I told him about 2-3 month ago he will cover it.
    Any one got and ideas what it might be?

    Ian
    piroska
    Re: Beeping on startup

    Quote Originally Posted by ianhnz
    My HP one piece system,just over 12 months old, April was when it was made.
    my computer guy, for a few months & when he rang to ask about it, last night, he said to remove ant external hard drives & HDMI cables & reboot.

    Said now he's heard it will give it some thought & get back to be.
    Warranty expired but he said as I told him about 2-3 month ago he will cover it.


    Three beeps that repeat after a pause and occur when you power on your computer indicate a problem with the system memory.

    As for your computer guy, he did nothing for months??!! Beats me why more people don't use Wainui as their tech...he could source and send you a pc you know, even if you don't live in Wellington.

    I used to for customers, sent PCs all over the place, and had people happily courier them for repairs and upgrades too.

    And warranty, he is required to operate under CGA too you know so your warranty is irrelevant.
    wainuitech
    Re: Beeping on startup

    Do a google Search for "hp beep codes 3 beeps"

    Depending on the BIOS, it could be failing Memory, Beep codes are specific generally.

    Could be some thing simple like removing the memory, give it a blow out, put it back.

