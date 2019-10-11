Results 1 to 5 of 5
    piroska
    We are worrying about the wrong things.............

    https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/art...ne-minute.html

    Terrifying moment a murder hornet kills a mouse in under one minute
    Ex-pctek
    allblack
    Default Re: We are worrying about the wrong things.............

    Exactly my thoughts when I read about them yesterday. 5cm long???

    Evil bastards at the best of times.
    paulw
    Default Re: We are worrying about the wrong things.............

    Quote Originally Posted by piroska View Post
    Nasty bloody thing isn't it.
    Regards,

    Paul W
    Taco Bell is not a Mexican telephone company
    B.M.
    Default Re: We are worrying about the wrong things.............

    Quote Originally Posted by piroska View Post
    Better than my cat that's for sure.
    Global Warming is Mann made.
    .
    .
    The government cannot give to anybody anything that the government does not first take from somebody else.
    piroska
    Default Re: We are worrying about the wrong things.............

    Quote Originally Posted by B.M. View Post
    No, I'm with the mouse, that's just vicious........horrible thing. Apparently the Japanese like eating the hornets, good on them, I hope they eat the lot.
    Ex-pctek
