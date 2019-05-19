Two failed updates:
1. KB4550954
2. KB4549951
Error Code: 0x800f0831
Retried a dozen times with same results.
This is my secondary computer, nothing important to back up, should I just reinstall Win 10?
Try starting in safe mode, go into C Drive \ Windows, locate the SoftwareDistribution Folder, rename it to SoftwareDistribution.old restart PC re run the updates, it will take a while.
You cant rename the SoftwareDistribution folder unless you stop the windows update services,
You do that by either safe mode or by opening a Command Prompt as Admin, and typing in: (without the "")
type "net stop wuauserv"
3. type "net stop bits"
4. open the folder "c:\windows" and locate SoftwareDistribution folder, rename or delete as you please.
or if you want to keep using command prompt simply type "ren c:\windows\softwaredistribution softwaredistribution.old" or "del c:\windows\softwaredistribution"
5. back to command prompt, type "net start wuauserv"
6. type "net start bits"
Doesn't work. Manually downloaded but still failed to installed.
Reinstall Windows will probably help?
What could be the reason for not installing?
Other times some antivirus software can cause problems. That rubbish Avast is good at that, had one last week, various update problems, most web sites wouldn't load, connection errors, removed Avast, and instantly updates worked again and web sites and connections were fine. Other times some other type of installed software may be causing a problem.
Sometimes running standard repair commands, sfc /scannow and dism /online / cleanup-image /restorehealth Will sort out the corruptions.
The Error code when looking it up, MicrosoftSource: https://support.microsoft.com/en-us/...tall-an-updateThis issue occurs because the update that can't be installed requires the manifest of a previous update package.
