  Today, 11:05 AM
    Default Failed Cumulatiive Updates for Win10 Ver 1909

    Two failed updates:
    1. KB4550954
    2. KB4549951

    Error Code: 0x800f0831

    Retried a dozen times with same results.

    This is my secondary computer, nothing important to back up, should I just reinstall Win 10?
  Today, 12:07 PM
    Default Re: Failed Cumulatiive Updates for Win10 Ver 1909

    Try starting in safe mode, go into C Drive \ Windows, locate the SoftwareDistribution Folder, rename it to SoftwareDistribution.old restart PC re run the updates, it will take a while.

    You cant rename the SoftwareDistribution folder unless you stop the windows update services,

    You do that by either safe mode or by opening a Command Prompt as Admin, and typing in: (without the "")
    type "net stop wuauserv"

    3. type "net stop bits"

    4. open the folder "c:\windows" and locate SoftwareDistribution folder, rename or delete as you please.

    or if you want to keep using command prompt simply type "ren c:\windows\softwaredistribution softwaredistribution.old" or "del c:\windows\softwaredistribution"

    5. back to command prompt, type "net start wuauserv"

    6. type "net start bits"
    Update / Upgrades = Replace old bugs with new ones.
  Today, 12:59 PM
    Default Re: Failed Cumulatiive Updates for Win10 Ver 1909

    Doesn't work. Manually downloaded but still failed to installed.

    Reinstall Windows will probably help?
  Today, 01:14 PM
    Default Re: Failed Cumulatiive Updates for Win10 Ver 1909

    What could be the reason for not installing?
  Today, 02:39 PM
    Default Re: Failed Cumulatiive Updates for Win10 Ver 1909

    Quote Originally Posted by bk T View Post
    What could be the reason for not installing?
    Corruption in the SoftwareDistribution folder is sometimes ( usually) the reason, hence removing it completely , renaming does this, as it cleans out all the previous Updates that have downloaded ( Doesn't uninstall them), then when you run windows updates again it creates a new SoftwareDistribution folder , it looks as if its never been updated, hence the mention of may take some time, as it scans the computer sees whats already installed then downloads what ever is new.

    Other times some antivirus software can cause problems. That rubbish Avast is good at that, had one last week, various update problems, most web sites wouldn't load, connection errors, removed Avast, and instantly updates worked again and web sites and connections were fine. Other times some other type of installed software may be causing a problem.

    Sometimes running standard repair commands, sfc /scannow and dism /online / cleanup-image /restorehealth Will sort out the corruptions.
    Update / Upgrades = Replace old bugs with new ones.
  Today, 03:01 PM
    Default Re: Failed Cumulatiive Updates for Win10 Ver 1909

    The Error code when looking it up, Microsoft
    This issue occurs because the update that can't be installed requires the manifest of a previous update package.
    Source: https://support.microsoft.com/en-us/...tall-an-update
    Update / Upgrades = Replace old bugs with new ones.
