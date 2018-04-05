Its a mess out there now. Hard to discern between whats a real threat and what is just simple panic and hysteria. For a small amount of perspective at this moment, imagine you were born in 1900.
On your 14th birthday, World War I started, and ended on your 18th birthday. 22 million people perished in that war. Later in the year, a Spanish Flu epidemic hit the planet and ran until your 20th birthday. 50 million people died from it in those two years. Yes, 50 million.
On your 29th birthday, the Great Depression began. Unemployment hit 25%, the World GDP dropped 27%. That ran until you were 33. The country nearly collapsed along with the world economy.
When you turned 39, World War II started. You arent even over the hill yet. And dont try to catch your breath. On your 41st birthday, the United States was fully pulled into WWII. Between your 39th and 45th birthday, 75 million people perished in the war. Smallpox was epidemic until you were in your 40s, as it killed 300 million people during your lifetime.
At 50, the Korean War started. 5 million perished. From your birth, until you are 55 you dealt with the fear of Polio epidemics each summer. You experienced friends and family contracting polio and being paralysed and/or die.
At 55 the Vietnam War began and didnt end for 20 years. 4 million people perished in that conflict. During the Cold War, you lived each day with the fear of nuclear annihilation. On your 62nd birthday you had the Cuban Missile Crisis, a tipping point in the Cold War. Life on our planet, as we know it, almost ended. When you turned 75, the Vietnam War finally ended.
Think of everyone on the planet born in 1900. How did they endure all of that? When you were a kid in 1985 and didnt think your 85 year old grandparent understood how hard school was. And how mean that kid in your class was. Yet they survived through everything listed above. Perspective is an amazing art. Refined and enlightening as time goes on. Lets try and keep things in perspective. Your parents and/or grandparents were called to endure all of the above you are called to stay home and sit on your couch.
Bookmarks