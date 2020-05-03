Hi guys, I thought you may be interested in this half hour cello concert
Click HERE
Performed on April 27th in a live stream from the Pula Arena, Croatia, this is Stjepan Hausers special salute to frontline workers over the world in their fight against Corona-19. He is one half of the successful 2Cellos duo of Hauser and Luka Sulic who launched their career with the help of Elton John in one of Johns Madison Square Garden concerts.
Hauser dedicates his concert:
The concert comprises;At this time of unprecedented difficulty, the human spirit has shown its strength.
It is found in the ordinary people whose extraordinary work is saving lives,
in the key workers on the frontline and in those of us who have just stayed home.
Though we are forced apart, we have come together.
We stand united while we keep our distance and find hope in our humanity.
Benedictus (Sir Karl Jenkins),
Air on the G String (J. S. Bach),
Intermezzo from Cavalleria Rusticana (Pietro Mascagni),
Caruso (Lucio Dalla),
Nessun Dorma (G. Puccini).
Built around the time of Christ, the Pula Arena is a Roman Amphitheatre, originally holding up to 20,000, but now being largely in ruins the audiences are limited to around 5,000 and to the floor. Its been the venue for many of 2Cellos open-air concerts, although from 2018 both Hauser and Sulic seemed to have concentrated on their individual careers as soloists. Stjepan Hauser has many concerts available on YouTube and recorded in the Arena (Pula is his home town) and attended by a trademark bevy of slender long legged Croatian beauties strategically seated in the front row of the audience but of course, us blokes are here for the music (did I say, of course?) 😊
I hope you enjoy the concert. Incidentally, its worth staying with the video past the credits at the end - for a pointed reminder of how social distancing affects us all. And if you have the chance to see either 2Cellos or Hauser in concert, dont hesitate. Ive caught 2Cellos twice now in Auckland at the Town Hall magic 😊
Bookmarks