    WalOne
    Alone. Together.

    Hi guys, I thought you may be interested in this half hour cello concert 

    Performed on April 27th in a live stream from the Pula Arena, Croatia, this is Stjepan Hausers special salute to frontline workers over the world in their fight against Corona-19. He is one half of the successful 2Cellos duo of Hauser and Luka Sulic who launched their career with the help of Elton John in one of Johns Madison Square Garden concerts.

    Hauser dedicates his concert:

    At this time of unprecedented difficulty, the human spirit has shown its strength.
    It is found in the ordinary people whose extraordinary work is saving lives,
    in the key workers on the frontline and in those of us who have just stayed home.
    Though we are forced apart, we have come together.
    We stand united while we keep our distance and find hope in our humanity.
    The concert comprises;

    Benedictus (Sir Karl Jenkins),
    Air on the G String (J. S. Bach),
    Intermezzo from Cavalleria Rusticana (Pietro Mascagni),
    Caruso (Lucio Dalla),
    Nessun Dorma (G. Puccini).

    Built around the time of Christ, the Pula Arena is a Roman Amphitheatre, originally holding up to 20,000, but now being largely in ruins the audiences are limited to around 5,000 and to the floor. Its been the venue for many of 2Cellos open-air concerts, although from 2018 both Hauser and Sulic seemed to have concentrated on their individual careers as soloists. Stjepan Hauser has many concerts available on YouTube and recorded in the Arena (Pula is his home town) and attended by a trademark bevy of slender long legged Croatian beauties strategically seated in the front row of the audience  but of course, us blokes are here for the music (did I say, of course?) 😊

    I hope you enjoy the concert. Incidentally, its worth staying with the video past the credits at the end - for a pointed reminder of how social distancing affects us all. And if you have the chance to see either 2Cellos or Hauser in concert, dont hesitate. Ive caught 2Cellos twice now in Auckland at the Town Hall  magic 😊

    kenj
    Re: Alone. Together.

    Hauser is great. His facial grimacing is a bit unusual though. Loves playing to the ladies as well (don't we all though)

    Ken
    John H
    Re: Alone. Together.

    Crikey, if you want a tear jerker you can always rely on a solo cello in the right hands. And as for your comments Ken, have a look at Jacqueline Du Pres playing (is that the right word in her case?) her cello. Not so much a facial grimace as a whole body experience... It is a very intimate instrument if you get my drift.
    zqwerty
    Re: Alone. Together.

    Yeah I found that good at first then a bit repetitive and sentimental, I find this much more inspiring, well worth listening to the end where they really get going:

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y-E7_VHLvkE
    lakewoodlady
    Re: Alone. Together.

    Thanks WalOne for sharing that... I’m so glad that there are others out there that also appreciate the wonders of such beautifully played classical music! ��
    notechyet
    Re: Alone. Together.

    Hi guys, I thought you may be interested in this half hour cello concert 

    Thanks for sharing. Beautiful!
