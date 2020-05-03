Thread: Win7 re-install

This might seem to be an odd question now that W7 is no longer supported, and that W10 has been around for a while now, BUT, Is it possible to do a clean install of W7 on a PC that may not have the capability of being upgraded to a W10 install?
More pertinently, is it possible to still access those updates etc. that were released prior to the cessation of support?
A PC that has W10 is being contemplated at some future time.
Associated with the above query, W10 requires DirectX9 graphics, or later. Does the NVIDIA GeForce 315 use/have that capability?
Thanks for any advice.
Bookmarks