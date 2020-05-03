Results 1 to 4 of 4

Thread: Win7 re-install

  1. 03-05-2020, 02:21 PM #1
    old_a_g
    Default Win7 re-install

    This might seem to be an odd question now that W7 is no longer supported, and that W10 has been around for a while now, BUT, Is it possible to do a clean install of W7 on a PC that may not have the capability of being upgraded to a W10 install?
    More pertinently, is it possible to still access those updates etc. that were released prior to the cessation of support?
    A PC that has W10 is being contemplated at some future time.
    Associated with the above query, W10 requires DirectX9 graphics, or later. Does the NVIDIA GeForce 315 use/have that capability?
    Thanks for any advice.
  3. 03-05-2020, 03:30 PM #2
    piroska
    Default Re: Win7 re-install

    Yes you can, updates? Who knows, serive packs yes.

    DirectX, the card doesn't care....the games do. Most games now will require the latest DirectX, and the latest won't install on Win 7.
  4. 03-05-2020, 04:06 PM #3
    zqwerty
    Default Re: Win7 re-install

    Could be useful:

    https://www.majorgeeks.com/files/det...load_tool.html
  5. 03-05-2020, 04:50 PM #4
    wainuitech
    Default Re: Win7 re-install

    It would have to be really old, or REALLY low spec not to run W10, got a few here had W7, celeron with 2GB Memory, not exactly fast as you would expect but still installs and runs W10. For those unless the memory can be increased I install a X86 version.
