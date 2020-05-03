Results 1 to 6 of 6
  1. 03-05-2020, 10:47 AM #1
    stuffed
    stuffed is offline
    An old sod
    Join Date
    Dec 2004
    Location
    Arrowtown
    Posts
    723

    Cool Cant delete a DropBox folder!

    I am trying to delete a folder in Dropbox on the PC with about 150 photos of an event 3 years ago that the photographer sent me.
    It says that I need administrative approval.
    Have Googled and tried everything!
    Any suggestions?
    Many thanks.
    "Why work on Wednesday and stuff up two good long weekends"
    W10 Home 64-bit,Intel Core i7 @ 3.20GHz,RAM 16GB, ROG STRIX B360-I GAMING (LGA1151),PHL 257E7 (1920x1080@60Hz),4095MB NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 Ti (EVGA), 1TB SSD, 4TB HDD, 4TB USB SSD.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. 03-05-2020, 12:06 PM #2
    wainuitech
    wainuitech is offline
    Computer Technician wainuitech's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2007
    Location
    Wellington
    Posts
    27,337

    Default Re: Cant delete a DropBox folder!

    Something that may work ( might not either) Delete on (re)Boot

    Either https://www.trishtech.com/2013/09/de...elete-on-boot/

    OR

    https://www.majorgeeks.com/files/det...on_reboot.html


    Select the folder, and simply reboot the computer - all going well the folder is gone.
    Update / Upgrades = Replace old bugs with new ones.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. 03-05-2020, 01:25 PM #3
    stuffed
    stuffed is offline
    An old sod
    Join Date
    Dec 2004
    Location
    Arrowtown
    Posts
    723

    Default Re: Cant delete a DropBox folder!

    Thanks for that - the first one didn’t like the link and the second one came up with a warning (think from W10) that it could harm the PC.
    Will keep digging around DropBox forums though.
    "Why work on Wednesday and stuff up two good long weekends"
    W10 Home 64-bit,Intel Core i7 @ 3.20GHz,RAM 16GB, ROG STRIX B360-I GAMING (LGA1151),PHL 257E7 (1920x1080@60Hz),4095MB NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 Ti (EVGA), 1TB SSD, 4TB HDD, 4TB USB SSD.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  5. 03-05-2020, 01:33 PM #4
    wainuitech
    wainuitech is offline
    Computer Technician wainuitech's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2007
    Location
    Wellington
    Posts
    27,337

    Default Re: Cant delete a DropBox folder!

    Quote Originally Posted by stuffed View Post
    Thanks for that - the first one didn’t like the link and the second one came up with a warning (think from W10) that it could harm the PC.
    Will keep digging around DropBox forums though.
    Theres nothing wrong with the links they work fine, I don't post fake or infected links. As for the warning - Thats more than likely just windows because downloading any exe can trigger that.

    I did actually download and scan with a far better antivirus than the windows one.

    BUT your choice - dont worry me none

    Those programs generally are used for single files, but you can select multi files at once. Also if Its dropbox you may want to try stopping it from running as it will be trying to sync no doubt and if it is then it wont delete
    Last edited by wainuitech; 03-05-2020 at 01:39 PM.
    Update / Upgrades = Replace old bugs with new ones.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  6. 03-05-2020, 01:46 PM #5
    wainuitech
    wainuitech is offline
    Computer Technician wainuitech's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2007
    Location
    Wellington
    Posts
    27,337

    Default Re: Cant delete a DropBox folder!

    The Delete on reboot you can select the whole folder in one go.

    https://www.softwareok.com/?seite=Fr...lete.On.Reboot
    Update / Upgrades = Replace old bugs with new ones.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  7. 03-05-2020, 01:47 PM #6
    wainuitech
    wainuitech is offline
    Computer Technician wainuitech's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2007
    Location
    Wellington
    Posts
    27,337

    Default Re: Cant delete a DropBox folder!

    The Delete on reboot you can select the whole folder in one go.

    https://www.softwareok.com/?seite=Fr...lete.On.Reboot
    Update / Upgrades = Replace old bugs with new ones.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. How do I delete Dropbox files?
    By Roscoe in forum PressF1
    Replies: 2
    Last Post: 03-07-2018, 12:48 PM
  2. Password protect specific folder in Dropbox
    By jcr1 in forum PressF1
    Replies: 2
    Last Post: 07-06-2014, 01:23 PM
  3. Can't delete folder
    By joe_exception in forum PressF1
    Replies: 6
    Last Post: 01-03-2006, 03:54 PM
  4. Help! Can't delete folder
    By bigburger in forum PressF1
    Replies: 5
    Last Post: 24-12-2005, 01:01 PM
  5. Cant delete folder.PLZ Help.
    By Naruto28 in forum PressF1
    Replies: 3
    Last Post: 22-09-2005, 03:31 AM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules

Reviews
Resources