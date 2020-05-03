I am trying to delete a folder in Dropbox on the PC with about 150 photos of an event 3 years ago that the photographer sent me.
It says that I need administrative approval.
Have Googled and tried everything!
Any suggestions?
Many thanks.
Something that may work ( might not either) Delete on (re)Boot
Either https://www.trishtech.com/2013/09/de...elete-on-boot/
OR
https://www.majorgeeks.com/files/det...on_reboot.html
Select the folder, and simply reboot the computer - all going well the folder is gone.
Thanks for that - the first one didn’t like the link and the second one came up with a warning (think from W10) that it could harm the PC.
Will keep digging around DropBox forums though.
Theres nothing wrong with the links they work fine, I don't post fake or infected links. As for the warning - Thats more than likely just windows because downloading any exe can trigger that.
I did actually download and scan with a far better antivirus than the windows one.
BUT your choice - dont worry me none
Those programs generally are used for single files, but you can select multi files at once. Also if Its dropbox you may want to try stopping it from running as it will be trying to sync no doubt and if it is then it wont delete
The Delete on reboot you can select the whole folder in one go.
https://www.softwareok.com/?seite=Fr...lete.On.Reboot
