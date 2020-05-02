Results 1 to 3 of 3
    johnd
    Unable to print through a TPLink RE305 Range Extender

    Hi,

    I have recently installed a TP-Link RE305 range extender that works well except for printing. We have a HP OfficeJet Pro 8620 printer that works fine off my two computers (Linux Fedora and W10). These two PCs are connected with ethernet cable. My wife's W10 laptop is connected via the TP-Link range connector and it cannot ping the printer. If you connect her laptop via cable or connect via the main WAP, it is fine. So it appears that the TP-Link Re305 is at fault.
    Any ideas would be appreciated.

    Regards
    John
    wainuitech
    Re: Unable to print through a TPLink RE305 Range Extender

    Had this exact problem a few months back.
    The Solution (it was a brother printer but that doesn't matter) First download the actual software, the full setup, the inbuilt drivers in windows don't contain all required drivers only the basic where as HP's do, uninstall the printer software from the laptop, then after rebooting reinstall again but Via the extenders connection. The "tricky" part was even though the software did pick up the printer it still wouldn't print, until it was uninstalled again, and manually enter the Wireless printers IP address during setup, then it worked fine.

    Its all to do with IP Addresses / MAC address. Have a read: Inkjet-Printing/Not-able-to-print-via-range-extender
    johnd
    Re: Unable to print through a TPLink RE305 Range Extender

    Thanks Wainuitech. I read the bit somewhere about MAC addresses to but did not think a new driver would have any effect on this. Will try.
    John
