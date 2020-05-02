Hi,
I have recently installed a TP-Link RE305 range extender that works well except for printing. We have a HP OfficeJet Pro 8620 printer that works fine off my two computers (Linux Fedora and W10). These two PCs are connected with ethernet cable. My wife's W10 laptop is connected via the TP-Link range connector and it cannot ping the printer. If you connect her laptop via cable or connect via the main WAP, it is fine. So it appears that the TP-Link Re305 is at fault.
Any ideas would be appreciated.
Regards
John
