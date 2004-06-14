Results 1 to 9 of 9
    Roscoe
    I find it incredibe

    I rang a retired friend of ours to invite her to join a Zoom meeting by phone as she does not have a PC. When she asked what time, I told her 9.30am. "That's too early for us," she replied. Apparently getting up that early makes the day too long.

    When SWMBO recently rang her retired father at 10.30 he was just having his breakfast. He,too, is a late riser for the same reason.

    Is that normal? Do all retired people rise late to make their day shorter? Surely they have something to do, like a hobby or some other form of recreation?

    I have been retired for 10 years now and still rise at 7. I'm not going to spend half the day in bed! I have plenty to fill my day. Is that not normal?
    R2x1
    Re: I find it incredibe

    The days are too short, and there's not enough of 'em in a week. (Except Mondays, there's still too many of THEM.) Xmas 'til June is the worst time of year because Mondays then are the longest day of the week.

    More lunchtime would be a good mod to the calendar.
    CYaBro
    Re: I find it incredibe

    Ah no not normal.
    Both my parents are retired as is my father-in-law.
    They're all usually up by 6:30 am.
    Mother-in-law still works so gets up at a more reasonable time between 7-7:30 am.
    kenj
    Default Re: I find it incredibe

    Slothful Roscoe...

    I am out of bed at 6am 365 days a year and off for my morning walk around 7am. Have done this for years so I guess it is just habit. (not a dirty habit! )

    Ken
    psycik
    Re: I find it incredibe

    I rang a retired friend of ours to invite her to join a Zoom meeting by phone as she does not have a PC. When she asked what time, I told her 9.30am. "That's too early for us," she replied. Apparently getting up that early makes the day too long.

    When SWMBO recently rang her retired father at 10.30 he was just having his breakfast. He,too, is a late riser for the same reason.

    Is that normal? Do all retired people rise late to make their day shorter? Surely they have something to do, like a hobby or some other form of recreation?

    I have been retired for 10 years now and still rise at 7. I'm not going to spend half the day in bed! I have plenty to fill my day. Is that not normal?
    Just different, I know a few retired people that stay up way later and sleep late.
    Guess it just depends if you're a morning person or not.
    kenj
    Default Re: I find it incredibe

    Just different, I know a few retired people that stay up way later and sleep late.
    Guess it just depends if you're a morning person or not.
    Yes, SWMBO thinks I am loopy. Maybe she's right

    Ken
    allblack
    Re: I find it incredibe

    I work with a woman who sleeps 2am to 9am, gets to work about 9.30am.

    No idea how she does that - I haven't been up at 2am since the Kaikoura earthquake, and before that was God knows when.
    piroska
    Re: I find it incredibe

    9.30am. "That's too early for us," she replied.
    When SWMBO recently rang her retired father at 10.30 he was just having his breakfast.

    Is that normal? Do all retired people rise late to make their day shorter?
    My mum has breakfast at 5:30am.
    Guess she's mad then.

    She does go to bed about 8. Last night 9 cause of church (online).
    Zippity
    Default Re: I find it incredibe

    Roscoe, your friend needs a hobby
