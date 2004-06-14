I rang a retired friend of ours to invite her to join a Zoom meeting by phone as she does not have a PC. When she asked what time, I told her 9.30am. "That's too early for us," she replied. Apparently getting up that early makes the day too long.
When SWMBO recently rang her retired father at 10.30 he was just having his breakfast. He,too, is a late riser for the same reason.
Is that normal? Do all retired people rise late to make their day shorter? Surely they have something to do, like a hobby or some other form of recreation?
I have been retired for 10 years now and still rise at 7. I'm not going to spend half the day in bed! I have plenty to fill my day. Is that not normal?
Bookmarks