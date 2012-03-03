Results 1 to 7 of 7

Thread: Jokes

    piroska
    Jokes

    Haven't had jokes for a while:

    Why Did The Chicken Cross The Road?

    DONALD TRUMP: Ive been told my many sources, good sources  theyre very good sources  that the chicken crossed the road. All the Fake News wants to do is write nasty things about the road, but its a really good road. Its a beautiful road. Everyone knows how beautiful it is.

    Joe Biden: Why did the chicken do thething in theyou know the rest.

    SARAH PALIN: The chicken crossed the road because, gosh-darn it, hes a maverick!

    BARACK OBAMA: Let me be perfectly clear, if the chickens like their eggs they can keep their eggs. No chicken will be required to cross the road to surrender her eggs. Period.

    AOC: Chickens should not be forced to lay eggs! This is because of corporate greed! Eggs should be able to lay themselves.

    JOHN McCAIN: My friends, the chicken crossed the road because he recognized the need to engage in cooperation and dialogue with all the chickens on the other side of the road.

    HILLARY CLINTON: What difference at this point does it make why the chicken crossed the road.

    GEORGE W. BUSH: We dont really care why the chicken crossed the road. We just want to know if the chicken is on our side of the road or not. The chicken is either with us or against us. There is no middle ground here.

    DICK CHENEY: Wheres my gun?

    BILL CLINTON: I did not cross the road with that chicken.

    AL GORE: I invented the chicken.

    JOHN KERRY: Although I voted to let the chicken cross the road, I am now against it! It was the wrong road to cross, and I was misled about the chickens intentions. I am not for it now, and will remain against it.

    AL SHARPTON: Why are all the chickens white?

    DR. PHIL: The problem we have here is that this chicken wont realize that he must first deal with the problem on this side of the road before it goes after the problem on the other side of the road. What we need to do is help him realize how stupid he is acting by not taking on his current problems before adding any new problems.

    OPRAH: Well, I understand that the chicken is having problems, which is why he wants to cross the road so badly. So instead of having the chicken learn from his mistakes and take falls, which is a part of life, Im going to give this chicken a NEW CAR so that he can just drive across the road and not live his life like the rest of the chickens.

    ANDERSON COOPER: We have reason to believe there is a chicken, but we have not yet been allowed to have access to the other side of the road.

    NANCY GRACE: That chicken crossed the road because hes guilty! You can see it in his eyes and the way he walks.

    PAT BUCHANAN: To steal the job of a decent, hardworking American.

    MARTHA STEWART: No one called me to warn me which way the chicken was going. I had a standing order at the Farmers Market to sell my eggs when the price dropped to a certain level. No little bird gave me any insider information.

    DR SEUSS: Did the chicken cross the road? Did he cross it with a toad? Yes, the chicken crossed the road, but why it crossed Ive not been told.

    ERNEST HEMINGWAY: To die in the rain, alone.

    KING DAVID: O Lord, why dost the chicken cross the road? And why art the chicken hawks beset around it? Surely in vain the road is crossed in the sight of any predator.

    GRANDPA: In my day we didnt ask why the chicken crossed the road. Somebody told us the chicken crossed the road, and that was good enough for us.

    BARBARA WALTERS: Isnt that interesting? In a few moments, we will be listening to the chicken tell, for the first time, the heart warming story of how it experienced a serious case of molting, and went on to accomplish its lifelong dream of crossing the road.

    ARISTOTLE: It is the nature of chickens to cross the road.

    BILL GATES: I have just released eChicken2020, which will not only cross roads, but will lay eggs, file your important documents and balance your checkbook. Internet Explorer is an integral part of eChicken2014. This new platform is much more stable and will never reboot.

    ALBERT EINSTEIN: Did the chicken really cross the road, or did the road move beneath the chicken?

    COLONEL SANDERS: Did I miss one?

    Why English Lessons are Important.

    Proper capitalisation and punctuation, is the difference between helping your Uncle Jack, off a horse or helping your uncle jack off a horse.
    kenj
    Re: Jokes

    THE ECONOMY IS SO BAD THAT....
    My neighbor got a pre-declined credit card in the mail.
    CEO's are now playing miniature golf.
    Exxon-Mobil laid off 25 Congressmen.
    I saw a Mormon with only one wife.
    McDonald's is selling the 1/4 ouncer.
    Angelina Jolie adopted a child from America.
    Parents in Beverly Hills fired their nannies and learned their children's names.
    A truckload of Americans was caught sneaking into Mexico.
    A picture is now only worth 200 words.
    When Bill and Hillary travel together, they now have to share a room.
    The Treasure Island casino in Las Vegas is now managed by Somali pirates.
    And, finally...
    I was so depressed last night thinking about the economy, wars, jobs, my savings, Social Security, retirement funds, etc., I called the Suicide Hotline. I got a call center in Afghanistan, and when I told them I was suicidal, they got all excited, and asked if I could drive a truck.

    kenj
    Re: Jokes

    ZEN TEACHINGS
    1. Do not walk behind me, for I may not lead. Do not walk ahead of me, for I may not follow. Do not walk beside me for the path is narrow. In fact, just bugger off and leave me alone.
    2. Sex is like air. It's not that important unless you aren't getting any.
    3. No one is listening until you pass wind.
    4. Always remember you're unique. Just like everyone else.
    5. Never test the depth of the water with both feet.
    6. If you think nobody cares whether you're alive or dead, try missing a couple of mortgage payments.
    7. Before you criticise someone, you should walk a mile in their shoes. That way, when you criticise them, you're a mile away and you have their shoes.
    8. If at first you don't succeed, skydiving is not for you.
    9. Give a man a fish and he will eat for a day. Teach him how to fish, and he will sit in a boat and drink beer all day.
    10. If you lend someone $20 and never see that person again, it was probably well worth it.
    11. If you tell the truth, you don't have to remember anything.
    12. Some days you are the dog, some days you are the tree.
    13. Don't worry; it only seems kinky the first time.
    14. Good judgment comes from bad experience; and most of that comes from bad judgment.
    15. A closed mouth gathers no foot.
    16. There are two excellent theories for arguing with women. Neither one works.
    17. Generally speaking, you aren't learning much when your lips are moving.
    18. Experience is something you don't get until just after you need it.
    19. We are born naked, wet and hungry, and get slapped on our bottoms - then things just keep getting worse.
    20. Never, under any circumstances, take a sleeping pill and a laxative on the same night.

    Zippity
    Re: Jokes

    Love it!!!!
    zqwerty
    Re: Jokes

    Much higher standard than usual, very good jokes from both posters.
    Roscoe
    Re: Jokes

    This week God was spotted in New Zealand.

    When asked, "What are you doing in New Zealand, God?" he answered, "I'm working from home, bro."
    B.M.
    Re: Jokes

    Click image for larger version.  Name: Coffins.jpg  Views: 17  Size: 53.1 KB  ID: 10331
