I'm surprised nobody has started this here already.
Here are some to start you off:
1
My PC and mouse are my friends
When I check social media trends
And Facebook and Twitter
Will greatly help fritter
The time until level 4 ends.
2
Covid-19 is just nothing but trouble
As we all sit around in our bubble
Our patience is fraying
And we are all praying
Well soon be out of our struggle.
3
The lockdowns a bit of a PITA
As we all stay at home and just sit a-
round on our lonesome
And sinfully binge on
Ice cream and pancakes and fritters.
4
Jacindas the queen of the podium
Master of language and idiom
But Bridges, the prat
Is no good at that
And gets everybodys opprobrium.
5
Lockdown is starting to get to me
Im becoming the total epitome
Of one whos TV
Is now watching me
And Im descending at speed to insanity.
6
Im sitting alone on the sofa
And feeling a bit of a loafer
Im in self-isolation
With the rest of the nation
And cant find a good rhyme to end with.
7
This lockdowns a bit like a holiday
I sit around drinking chardonnay
And I know that its rude
And should be eschewed
But Pornhub is only a click away.
8
This lockdowns a bit like a holiday
I sit around drinking Beaujolais
And I know that its crude
And often quite rude
But YouTube is only a click away.
