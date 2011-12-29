Results 1 to 5 of 5

Thread: Kim Jong Uh...

  1. Yesterday, 08:53 AM #1
    piroska
    piroska is online now
    Senior Member piroska's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2017
    Location
    With Kim-Jong-Mum
    Posts
    2,136

    Default Kim Jong Uh...

    https://www.bitsandpieces.us/2020/04...kend-at-unies/

    From the movie Weekend At Bernies for those who don't understand who the other guys are....
    Ex-pctek
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Yesterday, 09:48 AM #2
    zqwerty
    zqwerty is offline
    VoidMaster
    Join Date
    Dec 2004
    Posts
    5,969

    Default Re: Kim Jong Uh...

    One of my favourite movies, a good laugh in quite a few parts of the movie.

    Perhaps Kim Jong Under???
    It's not the least charm of a theory that it is refutable. The hundred-times-refuted theory of "free will" owes its persistence to this charm alone; some one is always appearing who feels himself strong enough to refute it - Friedrich Nietzsche
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Yesterday, 12:08 PM #3
    piroska
    piroska is online now
    Senior Member piroska's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2017
    Location
    With Kim-Jong-Mum
    Posts
    2,136

    Default Re: Kim Jong Uh...

    Yes....

    Must have another watch of it if I can find somewhere showing it...
    Ex-pctek
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  5. Yesterday, 08:12 PM #4
    zqwerty
    zqwerty is offline
    VoidMaster
    Join Date
    Dec 2004
    Posts
    5,969

    Default Re: Kim Jong Uh...

    It's on utube I believe:

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_HrdagOms7Q
    It's not the least charm of a theory that it is refutable. The hundred-times-refuted theory of "free will" owes its persistence to this charm alone; some one is always appearing who feels himself strong enough to refute it - Friedrich Nietzsche
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  6. Today, 08:20 AM #5
    piroska
    piroska is online now
    Senior Member piroska's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2017
    Location
    With Kim-Jong-Mum
    Posts
    2,136

    Default Re: Kim Jong Uh...

    Thanks
    Ex-pctek
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. kim jong il funeral
    By globe in forum PC World Chat
    Replies: 6
    Last Post: 29-12-2011, 09:00 AM
  2. Kim Jong-il dead
    By bot in forum PC World Chat
    Replies: 12
    Last Post: 20-12-2011, 06:47 AM
  3. Mah-jong Solitaire
    By B.M. in forum PC World Chat
    Replies: 3
    Last Post: 26-06-2010, 11:14 AM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules

Reviews
Resources