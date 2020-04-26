How do I block a sender in Win 10 mail?
I can mark an incoming mail as SPAM but it just keep coming in, very annoying.
The mail is in foreign language, looks like Thai.
Please advise.
Cheers
Dont have windows mail to check these as it has all been replaced. But have a look at this page has some suggestions. ( its not using the Spam Option) https://www.dummies.com/computers/op...e-mail-sender/
Edited: if you used a program like Mailwasher you can block via several different options before it even hits your mail box, Address, Sender, Domain Name -----
https://www.mailwasher.net/
OK my mistake thought you were talking about the earlier Windows mail.
Had to look this up, something I didn't know
The inbuilt W10 you cant block directly from the program, but you can block from the actual Web interface.
If you have a Microsoft Address ( Eg outlook.com, ect) then log into the web mail, click on the cog (settings top right) Down the bottom Right click on "View all outlook Settings"
Click on Mail - Junk Mail - On the right you can block senders there.
If you use another provider for email, Eg: Gmail, Spark then you would have to do the similar on their web mail sites, again should be in the settings someplace.
Thanks, wainuitech.
