  26-04-2020, 09:12 AM
    Default How to Block sender in Windows Mail -

    How do I block a sender in Win 10 mail?

    I can mark an incoming mail as SPAM but it just keep coming in, very annoying.

    The mail is in foreign language, looks like Thai.


    Please advise.

    Cheers
  26-04-2020, 04:40 PM
    Default Re: How to Block sender in Windows Mail -

    Dont have windows mail to check these as it has all been replaced. But have a look at this page has some suggestions. ( its not using the Spam Option) https://www.dummies.com/computers/op...e-mail-sender/

    Edited: if you used a program like Mailwasher you can block via several different options before it even hits your mail box, Address, Sender, Domain Name -----

    https://www.mailwasher.net/
  26-04-2020, 05:13 PM
    Default Re: How to Block sender in Windows Mail -

    Been to your link. but there isn't any option to block sender.

    Click image for larger version.  Name: mail.PNG  Views: 7  Size: 9.7 KB  ID: 10325

    That's the Win10 built-in mail program. Is it the same as Windows Outlook?
  Yesterday, 09:12 AM
    Default Re: How to Block sender in Windows Mail -

    Quote Originally Posted by bk T View Post
    Been to your link. but there isn't any option to block sender.

    Click image for larger version.  Name: mail.PNG  Views: 7  Size: 9.7 KB  ID: 10325

    That's the Win10 built-in mail program. Is it the same as Windows Outlook?
    OK my mistake thought you were talking about the earlier Windows mail.

    Had to look this up, something I didn't know

    The inbuilt W10 you cant block directly from the program, but you can block from the actual Web interface.

    If you have a Microsoft Address ( Eg outlook.com, ect) then log into the web mail, click on the cog (settings top right) Down the bottom Right click on "View all outlook Settings"
    Click image for larger version.  Name: Email_Settings.png  Views: 7  Size: 30.4 KB  ID: 10326

    Click on Mail - Junk Mail - On the right you can block senders there.

    Click image for larger version.  Name: Blocked_senders.jpg  Views: 6  Size: 14.1 KB  ID: 10327

    If you use another provider for email, Eg: Gmail, Spark then you would have to do the similar on their web mail sites, again should be in the settings someplace.
  Yesterday, 12:38 PM
    Default Re: How to Block sender in Windows Mail -

    Thanks, wainuitech.
