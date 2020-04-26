Page 2 of 3 FirstFirst 123 LastLast
Results 11 to 20 of 21
  1. 26-04-2020, 10:58 AM #11
    R2x1
    R2x1 is offline
    Awaiting Enlightenment R2x1's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2004
    Location
    North Shore.
    Posts
    13,910

    Default Re: We're getting seriously ripped off here in NZ

    Our economy will bounce right back once the DSIR finalises their project to mass-produce a cheap substitute for seawater. They basically now only have to get the plastic content right then get the patents registered.
    Entropy is not what
    it used to be.

    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. 26-04-2020, 11:09 AM #12
    Lurking
    Lurking is online now
    Senior Member
    Join Date
    Dec 2004
    Location
    Christchurch
    Posts
    2,321

    Default Re: We're getting seriously ripped off here in NZ

    Aus population 7 times that of NZ, their land area wealth 30 times ours.

    NZ best period late 1940's to 1960's.

    Still have clothes "made in NZ" from the time zone, gaberdine raincoat and Bob CHARLES golf "slacks"!!, bl**dy things just wont wear out, lol.

    Only decent CCP item is a little portable colour TV, radio and alarm clock, used to take it camping, ran off the car battery as well.

    lurking.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. 26-04-2020, 02:56 PM #13
    zqwerty
    zqwerty is offline
    VoidMaster
    Join Date
    Dec 2004
    Posts
    5,967

    Default Re: We're getting seriously ripped off here in NZ

    When I worked at Sedley Wells here in Chch we used to sell a 14 inch Colour tv, portable and would run off car battery, sold like hot cakes back in 1973.
    It's not the least charm of a theory that it is refutable. The hundred-times-refuted theory of "free will" owes its persistence to this charm alone; some one is always appearing who feels himself strong enough to refute it - Friedrich Nietzsche
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  5. 26-04-2020, 05:15 PM #14
    Lurking
    Lurking is online now
    Senior Member
    Join Date
    Dec 2004
    Location
    Christchurch
    Posts
    2,321

    Default Re: We're getting seriously ripped off here in NZ

    A Protech 5.5" screen. Color would have been earlier o/s than here.

    No date on the manual, but no doubt Dr Google would give us one.

    lurking.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  6. Today, 10:19 AM #15
    Nick G
    Nick G is offline
    Senior Member
    Join Date
    Mar 2012
    Posts
    3,285

    Default Re: We're getting seriously ripped off here in NZ

    Quote Originally Posted by piroska View Post
    U.S. Oil Prices Fall Below Zero For The First Time In History

    April 21, 20205:02 AM ET

    Oil prices went into negative territory on Monday. That means traders were paying money to get people to accept oil in May. It's a sign of just how imbalanced the global oil markets are.


    Attachment 10323
    It's quite an interesting phenomenon. Amusingly enough, apparently the main reason they haven't gone negative before is because with weaker environmental protection traders who got caught out going long would just burn it. A timely reminder that heavy use of derivatives for speculatory purposes.

    An interesting read - https://asiatimes.com/2020/04/singap...k-of-collapse/
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  7. Today, 10:30 AM #16
    Lurking
    Lurking is online now
    Senior Member
    Join Date
    Dec 2004
    Location
    Christchurch
    Posts
    2,321

    Default Re: We're getting seriously ripped off here in NZ

    Here's hoping the a!rse will fall out of the tourism bubble and NZ'rs will flock to unoccupied holiday spots, especially poor Queenstown, but that will be when we go to level 2 or 1.

    Hope all these places have been sanitized and there is no covid still lurking in damp spots.

    lurking.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  8. Today, 11:54 AM #17
    kenj
    kenj is online now
    Retired old codger kenj's Avatar
    Join Date
    Nov 2006
    Location
    Nhapier
    Posts
    5,238

    Default Re: We're getting seriously ripped off here in NZ

    Quote Originally Posted by Lurking View Post
    Aus population 7 times that of NZ, their land area wealth 30 times ours.

    NZ best period late 1940's to 1960's.

    Still have clothes "made in NZ" from the time zone, gaberdine raincoat and Bob CHARLES golf "slacks"!!, bl**dy things just wont wear out, lol.

    Only decent CCP item is a little portable colour TV, radio and alarm clock, used to take it camping, ran off the car battery as well.

    lurking.
    Wow, we would have called you a "snappy dresser in those days"

    Ken
    Corgi Ben Kenobi.......Related by Corgi to the Queen
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  9. Today, 11:55 AM #18
    1101
    1101 is offline
    Senior Member 1101's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jan 2008
    Posts
    6,525

    Default Re: We're getting seriously ripped off here in NZ

    We arnt being ripped off for petrol, we are being taxed obscene amounts on petrol.
    Who's to blame for that , we are . We let it happen. We allow new petrol taxes every few years .
    Many in NZ even are happy to have more petrol tax , as they accept the justification for it.
    We'll soon have road user taxes to add to that.

    NZ Petrol taxes(more than 1 petrol tax) are more than US or Aus .
    Perhaps compare to petrol prices in some EU countries. UK is approx NZ2.33
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  10. Today, 03:59 PM #19
    piroska
    piroska is offline
    Senior Member piroska's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2017
    Location
    With Kim-Jong-Mum
    Posts
    2,131

    Default Re: We're getting seriously ripped off here in NZ

    From AAs site:

    The fuel excise portion includes:

    66.524 cents - National Land Transport Fund
    6 cents - ACC Motor Vehicle Account
    0.66 cents - Local Authorities Fuel Tax
    0.6 cents - Petroleum or Engine Fuels Monitoring Levy

    In addition, GST is collected on the overall price of fuel including excise. The GST on excise amounts to an 11 cents per litre "tax on taxes".

    As for flocking to Queenstown, too expensive. Not unless they stop charging outrageous amounts for everything.
    Ex-pctek
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  11. Today, 04:52 PM #20
    B.M.
    B.M. is offline
    Wrinkly Member! B.M.'s Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2004
    Location
    Mount Maunganui
    Posts
    7,372

    Default Re: We're getting seriously ripped off here in NZ

    Quote Originally Posted by piroska View Post
    From AAs site:

    The fuel excise portion includes:

    66.524 cents - National Land Transport Fund
    6 cents - ACC Motor Vehicle Account
    0.66 cents - Local Authorities Fuel Tax
    0.6 cents - Petroleum or Engine Fuels Monitoring Levy

    In addition, GST is collected on the overall price of fuel including excise. The GST on excise amounts to an 11 cents per litre "tax on taxes".
    And the Aussies have an Excise Tax of 43.3c and 10% GST on the total (Yep they tax a tax too) and still sell the stuff for under $1.

    79c in places the other day.

    Click image for larger version.  Name: Aus Fuel Excise.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 17.2 KB  ID: 10328
    Global Warming is Mann made.
    .
    .
    The government cannot give to anybody anything that the government does not first take from somebody else.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. Skyhawks - We got ripped off
    By The Error Guy in forum PC World Chat
    Replies: 26
    Last Post: 19-02-2013, 09:46 AM
  2. Dying to be Ripped Off!
    By ruup in forum PC World Chat
    Replies: 14
    Last Post: 19-11-2012, 06:14 AM
  3. Have I been ripped off?
    By johcar in forum PressF1
    Replies: 14
    Last Post: 27-01-2009, 04:44 PM
  4. I almost got ripped off today....
    By TideMan in forum PressF1
    Replies: 17
    Last Post: 18-03-2008, 03:27 PM
  5. I've been ripped off.
    By JJJJJ in forum PressF1
    Replies: 43
    Last Post: 30-11-2004, 12:50 PM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules

Reviews
Resources