Our economy will bounce right back once the DSIR finalises their project to mass-produce a cheap substitute for seawater. They basically now only have to get the plastic content right then get the patents registered.
Entropy is not what
it used to be.
Aus population 7 times that of NZ, their land area wealth 30 times ours.
NZ best period late 1940's to 1960's.
Still have clothes "made in NZ" from the time zone, gaberdine raincoat and Bob CHARLES golf "slacks"!!, bl**dy things just wont wear out, lol.
Only decent CCP item is a little portable colour TV, radio and alarm clock, used to take it camping, ran off the car battery as well.
When I worked at Sedley Wells here in Chch we used to sell a 14 inch Colour tv, portable and would run off car battery, sold like hot cakes back in 1973.
It's not the least charm of a theory that it is refutable. The hundred-times-refuted theory of "free will" owes its persistence to this charm alone; some one is always appearing who feels himself strong enough to refute it - Friedrich Nietzsche
A Protech 5.5" screen. Color would have been earlier o/s than here.
No date on the manual, but no doubt Dr Google would give us one.
It's quite an interesting phenomenon. Amusingly enough, apparently the main reason they haven't gone negative before is because with weaker environmental protection traders who got caught out going long would just burn it. A timely reminder that heavy use of derivatives for speculatory purposes.U.S. Oil Prices Fall Below Zero For The First Time In History
April 21, 20205:02 AM ET
Oil prices went into negative territory on Monday. That means traders were paying money to get people to accept oil in May. It's a sign of just how imbalanced the global oil markets are.
Attachment 10323
An interesting read - https://asiatimes.com/2020/04/singap...k-of-collapse/
Here's hoping the a!rse will fall out of the tourism bubble and NZ'rs will flock to unoccupied holiday spots, especially poor Queenstown, but that will be when we go to level 2 or 1.
Hope all these places have been sanitized and there is no covid still lurking in damp spots.
We arnt being ripped off for petrol, we are being taxed obscene amounts on petrol.
Who's to blame for that , we are . We let it happen. We allow new petrol taxes every few years .
Many in NZ even are happy to have more petrol tax , as they accept the justification for it.
We'll soon have road user taxes to add to that.
NZ Petrol taxes(more than 1 petrol tax) are more than US or Aus .
Perhaps compare to petrol prices in some EU countries. UK is approx NZ2.33
From AAs site:
The fuel excise portion includes:
66.524 cents - National Land Transport Fund
6 cents - ACC Motor Vehicle Account
0.66 cents - Local Authorities Fuel Tax
0.6 cents - Petroleum or Engine Fuels Monitoring Levy
In addition, GST is collected on the overall price of fuel including excise. The GST on excise amounts to an 11 cents per litre "tax on taxes".
As for flocking to Queenstown, too expensive. Not unless they stop charging outrageous amounts for everything.
Ex-pctek
79c in places the other day.
