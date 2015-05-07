Results 1 to 2 of 2
  Yesterday, 08:40 PM
    DarkFather
    Jun 2011
    Default Getting Code FF all the sudden

    I take good care of my PC, I built it myself a few years ago. I air can it out frequently, etc.

    A little over a week ago I woke up and hit the button to turn my PC on, 2 seconds later it shut down. I hit the button again. Nothing at all, not even a turn on for 2 seconds. I opened the side of the case to see the MB. I tuned off the power supply, waited a min, then turned it back on. Saw the lights on the MB. I hit the power button on the MB. I thought, ohh, the power went out or something. It booted up with a code 40, which usually means sleep state, but that is disabled. It then booted up fine and has worked fine since. I thought it was just an anomoly.

    Today I wake up, and same problem, but this time code FF. And nothing will get it to boot up now. I turn the power suplly off, wait a min, turn it back on, then wait a second and hit the Power button on the MB. Wait to see the lights on the BM indicating power then hit Power on the MB. My PC starts up for about 1 second and I see code FF and it shuts off.

    I took my PC to the garage work bench. I removed the RAM, graphics card, unplugged all hard drives and all USB devices. I checked all connections. I plugged the power supply in and turned it on. I waited a few seconds to see lights on MB, then hit the Power button. Same thing. About 1 second it shuts off and just enough time for me to see Code FF.

    So, could this be the power supply or is my MB/CPU fried? I dont have a power supply tester. Should I get one and hopefully that is the issue? An recomendations for one to get off amazon quickly?

    Another other ideas? (I am posting this from my browser TV since my PC wont work. lol)

    Thanx
    Windows 10 Pro 64bit, CORSAIR Vengeance Pro 32GB DDR3 SDRAM, EVGA GeForce GTX 960 w/ ACX 2.0 Cooling, ASUS ROG Crosshair V Formula-Z Motherboard, AMD FX 8350 Black CPU, Samsung 860 QVD 1tb SSD, Samsung 55" 4K UHD UN55MU9000 as monitor
  Yesterday, 09:39 PM
    DarkFather
    Jun 2011
    Default Re: Getting Code FF all the sudden

    UPDATE: I found out I had a little plastic Power Supply Tester that came with my Power Supply. (the plastic thing that plugs in the end of the main chord and just blocks it off). I unplugged it all from my MB and plugged the tester in. I hit the power button on the Power Supply and it did just like my PC has been doing, fan started for one second, then stopped. So, I assume my power supply is the problem?
